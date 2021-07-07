Ratnagarva mother Ayesha dies

Ratnagarva Ayesha Khatun, mother of Social Welfare Ministry's Additional Secretary Khorshed Alam Chowdhury and wife of Altaf Ali Chowdhury, died on Monday. She was 80.

According to a press release, Ayesha Khatun was buried to the family graveyard at Brahmanbaria after Zohr prayer on Monday.

She left behind six sons, two daughters, siblings, and a host of well-wishers.

All of her children are well established in their respected area.

She had been awarded as Ratnagarva Ma (Mother of Outstanding personalities) in the year of 2012 by Dhalesshwar Mothers Club on the occasion of the country's 41st Independence Day.

Her elder son Khorshed Alam is an additional secretary of the government while another is a doctor, two are bankers and rest two sons are businessman. Of the daughters, one is a lawyer and another housewife.







