Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ratnagarva mother Ayesha dies

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Ratnagarva Ayesha Khatun, mother of Social Welfare Ministry's Additional Secretary Khorshed Alam Chowdhury and wife of Altaf Ali Chowdhury, died on Monday. She was 80.
According to a press release, Ayesha Khatun was buried to the family graveyard at Brahmanbaria after Zohr prayer on Monday.
She left behind six sons, two daughters, siblings, and a host of well-wishers.
All of her children are well established in their respected area.
She had been awarded as Ratnagarva Ma (Mother of Outstanding personalities) in the year of 2012 by Dhalesshwar Mothers Club on the occasion of the country's 41st Independence Day.
Her elder son Khorshed Alam is an additional secretary of the government while another is a doctor, two are bankers and rest two sons are businessman. Of the daughters, one is a lawyer and another housewife.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU announces MPhil and PhD admission notice
RU celebrates 68th founding anniv
Ratnagarva mother Ayesha dies
Covid vaccine: Expat workers can now sign up on Surokkha
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
DMP starts food distribution among poor people daily
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft