Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:02 PM
Covid vaccine: Expat workers can now sign up on Surokkha

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Bangladesh expatriate workers travelling abroad can now register for the Covid-19 vaccine through the government's "Surokkha" app.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed Monday inaugurated the registration at an online programme organised by the ministry and the Information and Communication Technology Division.
"The registration of expatriate workers for the jabs has started on a priority basis. Based on the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) database and registrations with Surokkha, the inoculation drive for the expatriate workers will begin with the Pfizer-BioNTech at seven centres in Dhaka for the ones going to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait," the minister said.
Meanwhile, the age-based priority list has been readjusted for expatriate workers. They can now use their passports to complete the registration if they do not have national identity cards.
However, to be eligible for registration under the expatriate workers' category, the workers have to be registered with the BMET first, Imran Ahmed said.
Once the registration with Surokkha is complete, the vaccination date and name of the centre will be informed through text message, he added.    -UNB


