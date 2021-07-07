32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in different anti-narcotics drives, arrested 32 people in the city on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday.

Various units of police stations and intelligence under the DMP conducted anti-drug operations across the city and arrested 32 people and recovered drugs from their possession, said a DMP statement.

During the operation, police seized 2,752 pieces of yaba, 182.5 grams of heroin and 470 grams of cannabis, 48 cans bear and four bottle of local liquor from them, according to the statement.

It said as part of the regular anti-drug drive by the DMP, they raided different areas under various police stations in the capital and recovered the drugs.

A total of 23 cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act. -UNB







