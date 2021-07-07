

Mounting patients trigger fear for oxygen supply



Allegations of death due to oxygen shortage have already been made by a number of patients' relatives from Bogura and Satkhira. The burning question right now--is the health sector prepared to tackle the growing demand for oxygen to save lives?



However, desperate times call for desperate measures. We feel it is time for the health ministry to urgently call for a crisis time meeting with all stake holders engaged in the oxygen manufacturing, supplying and distribution chain in the country.



Before the pandemic had hit at a wider scale last year, oxygen demand for the health sector stood between 100 - 120 tonnes. Now the demand stands for nearly 220 tonnes. Moreover, up until mid April India used to supply us with around 100 tonnes which was used to meet up our local demand. Following a sudden surge in demand, India has completely stopped exporting oxygen to Bangladesh. Additionally, oxygen produced for industrial use in the country has been diverted to the health sector.



While we feel the need for a crisis time strategy to tackle the growing demand for oxygen supply at our hospitals, a critical point needs clear understanding. Despite regular and steady supply of oxygen to hospitals, no country has so far been able to effectively combat the pandemic. The nail needs to be hit right on the head--control and bring down infection rate. At the same time government vaccination programme needs to pick up speed.



As far as growing demand for oxygen is concerned, it is frightening to note that there is not even a single central oxygen plant in at least 17 districts. Against the backdrop of last year's growing infection rate, the government had actually decided to set up a central oxygen plant in every district. However, similar to hundreds of government's unrealised plans, it probably rests only in paper. It would perhaps be imprudent to advice--set up the plants so to tackle the intensifying crisis. But a stopgap measure needs to be formulated and introduced quickly.



If we closely look into the oxygen demand of a critically ill Corona patient, he or she needs to breathe 15 litres or perhaps more oxygen per minute. It is given to the patient either from a cylinder or from an oxygen concentrator. In the second method it is not possible to provide oxygen without a central oxygen pipeline and the facility is only available in ICU units.



