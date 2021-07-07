Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ban on auto-rickshaw

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Dear Sir,
The whole world is struggling to manage the current crisis which have been created amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The wage laborers, small businessman, hawkers, house maid are all suddenly losing their source of income suffering badly to manage daily necessities.

Besides, the recent shutdown announcement has also hit the poorest in society once again as they did not get the cessation of getting rid of the crisis made after the virus was first recognised in the country in early 2020. Meanwhile, auto rickshaw and CNG ruled three-wheeler are the safest transport medium in terms of maintaining physical distance and less costly to the middle-class families. However, the government decision of imposing ban order on auto rickshaw and CNG run three-wheeler on the road in such an infirmity situation are noting but throwing them into additional suffering.

It is not the right time to impose such a ban order rather than wait for the pandemic to go.
Shahadat Hossain
Jahangirnagar University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ban on auto-rickshaw
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Why the US should focus more on North Africa
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights
Death of a prosecutor and the war crimes trial
The impact of social media
US reaches out to Central Asian states on Afghanistan


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft