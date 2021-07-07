Ban on auto-rickshaw

Dear Sir,

The whole world is struggling to manage the current crisis which have been created amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The wage laborers, small businessman, hawkers, house maid are all suddenly losing their source of income suffering badly to manage daily necessities.



Besides, the recent shutdown announcement has also hit the poorest in society once again as they did not get the cessation of getting rid of the crisis made after the virus was first recognised in the country in early 2020. Meanwhile, auto rickshaw and CNG ruled three-wheeler are the safest transport medium in terms of maintaining physical distance and less costly to the middle-class families. However, the government decision of imposing ban order on auto rickshaw and CNG run three-wheeler on the road in such an infirmity situation are noting but throwing them into additional suffering.



It is not the right time to impose such a ban order rather than wait for the pandemic to go.

Shahadat Hossain

Jahangirnagar University