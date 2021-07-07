

Stand by the poor during lockdown



It is obvious that due to the presence of Indian variant, covid situation has been more alarming. The surge of infection amid the bordering districts is going unabated. The number of the infected along with the deceased is increasing dramatically. Every day, the record in death is surpassing its previous day amid growing concerns of humanity. With this consideration the government has imposed 7 days strict lockdown nationwide from the 1stof July, 2021 in a bid to prevent the alarming surge of the virus.



To make the ongoing countrywide lockdown more effective, different law enforcing agencies are working together. But lockdown is always painful for the low- income people. We know that enforcing lockdown is not a new issue in these days, rather people have been accustomed to it as soon as the pandemic hits hard the country.



It is found that the poor people living in the cities and towns are found to violate lockdown in most cases. The law enforcers struggle a lot to keep them lodged at homes. But their thinking over livelihoods make their lives secondary to them. With no scope to work during lockdown, they get worried should they go hungry with family. Only this concern prompts them to violate lockdown.



Certainly, the Covid-19 is incurring countless loss and for a great many, it is intolerable. An estimate states that the pandemic has created 16.38 million new poor. Not only that, around 1.08 million people working in construction, informal services and transport have lost their livelihoods. The marginalized low-income groups have been hit the hardest. Along with that a great number of the middle class are bearing the brunt of economic hardship in these days.



Last year, the country experienced lockdown for the first time in a bid to contain the surge of the infection. The poor and the middle class were left in deep waters as they had to endure the woes of the lockdown. However, many affluent people along with many industrialists and different volunteering groups were very active in the field to assist the vulnerable communities in the country.



But we cannot deny many incidents of mismanagement in distributing reliefs to the target people. Many local representatives and politicians were found involved in relief corruption. Nevertheless, it was really appreciative that the affluent societies stood by the poor besides the initiatives from the government.



This time it is sad to notice that the affluent societies are hardly active to stand by the poor communities. They are not found to provide shoulder to shoulder with the government any relief for the poor in the cities or countryside. Although the government's initiatives to help the Covid-19 induced communities is commendable, rapid relief distribution to the huge population is still a challenge.



Again, it is evidenced that the poor and illiterate people hardly have any concerns to maintain health safety guidelines. Apart from this, in most cases they do not follow hygiene in life which is the pre-requisite to ensure a healthy environment. Things get alarming for the slum dwellers as they have hardly any awareness in regard to cleanliness, rather they are living in the congested room with many members in their family.



These people are the constant bearer of the virus, who infect others surrounding them. Many of them may have immunity to fight against the virus but the others who are in touch of them are prone to be infected. They are not enough aware of bringing themselves and their family members under vaccination. Health facilities are not widely accessible to the poor in many cases. The rich can buy the services spending money but the poor hardly have any scopes to meet the expenses. They may undergo double blow including health and food insecurities posing a great threat on their existence.



To this end, we cannot deny the importance of the enforcement of lockdown to contain the rapid surge of infection of the deadly virus among people. But it is imperative to address the woes of the Covid-19 induced working class people. There are hardly any alternatives to stand by the poor, providing uninterrupted food security. Undeniably, apart from government's initiatives, the humanitarian supports from the affluent groups are crying need so that the people undergoing economic hardship can survive during the lockdown.

The writer is a teacher,

Prime University& research scholar at the IBS













Like many other countries Bangladesh is facing the second wave of Covid-19 which has ravaged life and livelihoods simultaneously. Due to the ongoing havoc caused by Covid-19, the inequalities between the rich and the poor have widened to a great extent. It is common to notice that thousands of people have lost their jobs and livelihoods in the time of pandemic and are leading a very miserable life. Especially the worst affected are the small income groups working in the informal sector.It is obvious that due to the presence of Indian variant, covid situation has been more alarming. The surge of infection amid the bordering districts is going unabated. The number of the infected along with the deceased is increasing dramatically. Every day, the record in death is surpassing its previous day amid growing concerns of humanity. With this consideration the government has imposed 7 days strict lockdown nationwide from the 1stof July, 2021 in a bid to prevent the alarming surge of the virus.To make the ongoing countrywide lockdown more effective, different law enforcing agencies are working together. But lockdown is always painful for the low- income people. We know that enforcing lockdown is not a new issue in these days, rather people have been accustomed to it as soon as the pandemic hits hard the country.It is found that the poor people living in the cities and towns are found to violate lockdown in most cases. The law enforcers struggle a lot to keep them lodged at homes. But their thinking over livelihoods make their lives secondary to them. With no scope to work during lockdown, they get worried should they go hungry with family. Only this concern prompts them to violate lockdown.Certainly, the Covid-19 is incurring countless loss and for a great many, it is intolerable. An estimate states that the pandemic has created 16.38 million new poor. Not only that, around 1.08 million people working in construction, informal services and transport have lost their livelihoods. The marginalized low-income groups have been hit the hardest. Along with that a great number of the middle class are bearing the brunt of economic hardship in these days.Last year, the country experienced lockdown for the first time in a bid to contain the surge of the infection. The poor and the middle class were left in deep waters as they had to endure the woes of the lockdown. However, many affluent people along with many industrialists and different volunteering groups were very active in the field to assist the vulnerable communities in the country.But we cannot deny many incidents of mismanagement in distributing reliefs to the target people. Many local representatives and politicians were found involved in relief corruption. Nevertheless, it was really appreciative that the affluent societies stood by the poor besides the initiatives from the government.This time it is sad to notice that the affluent societies are hardly active to stand by the poor communities. They are not found to provide shoulder to shoulder with the government any relief for the poor in the cities or countryside. Although the government's initiatives to help the Covid-19 induced communities is commendable, rapid relief distribution to the huge population is still a challenge.Again, it is evidenced that the poor and illiterate people hardly have any concerns to maintain health safety guidelines. Apart from this, in most cases they do not follow hygiene in life which is the pre-requisite to ensure a healthy environment. Things get alarming for the slum dwellers as they have hardly any awareness in regard to cleanliness, rather they are living in the congested room with many members in their family.These people are the constant bearer of the virus, who infect others surrounding them. Many of them may have immunity to fight against the virus but the others who are in touch of them are prone to be infected. They are not enough aware of bringing themselves and their family members under vaccination. Health facilities are not widely accessible to the poor in many cases. The rich can buy the services spending money but the poor hardly have any scopes to meet the expenses. They may undergo double blow including health and food insecurities posing a great threat on their existence.To this end, we cannot deny the importance of the enforcement of lockdown to contain the rapid surge of infection of the deadly virus among people. But it is imperative to address the woes of the Covid-19 induced working class people. There are hardly any alternatives to stand by the poor, providing uninterrupted food security. Undeniably, apart from government's initiatives, the humanitarian supports from the affluent groups are crying need so that the people undergoing economic hardship can survive during the lockdown.The writer is a teacher,Prime University& research scholar at the IBS