Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Mohammad Shariful Islam

Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights

Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights

Though adulterating food items is a dirty and inhuman task in any considerations, this epidemic hasn't been controlled yet. Adulteration of foodstuffs is clearly tantamount to violating the consumer rights for safer food, along with severely affecting the community health with several acute and chronic diseases.

Basically, food adulteration means the mixing of adulterants or removal of nutrients while various poisonous chemicals such as calcium carbide, formalin, sodium cyclamate, DDT, textile dyes, and urea, etc, numerous harmful artificial colours, and a small quantity of different non-nutritious substances are intentionally used to improve the taste, appearance, texture, or storage properties of the food. Such distortion of originality of any item fails to fulfil the standard criteria of healthy food. In addition, many reasons like microbial hazards, pesticide residues, and abuse of additives, chemical contaminants and biological toxins are also involved in the phase of adulteration of food.
Varieties of adulterant are found in widely consumed foodstuffs, for example, urea in rice and puffed rice to make whiter, textile dye in peas, pointed gourd, cake, and juices, brick dust in turmeric and cumin powder, calcium carbide in tomato, mango, banana, and pineapple, and formalin in fish and meat, sodium cyclamate in beverage and soft drinks, etc.

These may cause allergic reactions, asthma, diarrhoea, constipation, anaemia, dizziness, kidney disorders, and liver damage in the human body. Cancer, the most life-threatening disease, can also happen for consumption of unsafe foods. In many cases, pregnant women who consume such poisonous food items experience miscarriage due to poor fetus growth. Therefore, food toxicity may ultimately affect the growth and development of sound and healthy society. Some food adulterants may even lead to death.

According to an article published in the Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition in Sep 2014, researchers showed that adulterated food was 40-50% of daily consumption in Bangladesh during 1995-2011. Recently, an assumption from the government, the industry, and the consumers report saythat adulterated food items are more than half of the overall consumption solely in Dhaka city.

World Health Organization (WHO) says around two million people including many children die per year globally due to food-borne diseases in developing countries. Moreover, more than 150 million cases of illnesses and 175,000 deaths have happened in the South-East Asia Region including Bangladesh according to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Interestingly, other than mixture of chemicals and detrimental additives in foods, many unhealthy forms of practices occur, for example, hiding the quality of food by mislabelling, putting up decomposed or expired food. Obviously, these are cheating or criminal offenses with the consumers.

Unfortunately, this unethical repetition of adulterating food has occurred somewhere or somehow by anyone of the food manufacturers, processors, restaurant owners or importers. Harmless and healthy food for consumers, however, should be ensured by the government regularly as part of its duty. Despite a number of laws have been formulated in our country to confirm the standard of food manufacture and sale, like "Consumer Right Protection Ordinance 2008", "Safe Food Act 2013", and "new anti-formalin act 2014", adulteration spree of food continues unabated. No doubt, strict implementation of these laws is responsible for it.

Although, mobile courts are seldom found conducting some anti-adulteration drive against unscrupulous traders and manufacturers imposing financial fines and various jail terms, legal loopholes leave the culprits scot-free. Besides, shortage of instruments and manpower in the laboratories is also responsible for proper and regular monitoring. So concerned ministries and the departments should be more alert as quickly as possible about the proper implementation of food laws, rules, and regulations in markets. On the other hand, cautiousness among general people about taking right food should increase for their own safety.

Furthermore, safe food is an important health issue in the context of present world. So, prior to purchasing food item, consumers must be confirmed about the ISI and BSTI standard mark, date of packing and expiry etc. People may also file complaints with the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP), a government department that is responsible for hearing and addressing consumer complaints about goods and services if any kind of fraud appears. Finally, the overall involvement of consumers in preventing adulterations and their consciousness will ensure acquirement of safer food more, yield of which our generations to come next will reap.
The writer is a lecturer, Dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Tejgaon College, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ban on auto-rickshaw
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Why the US should focus more on North Africa
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights
Death of a prosecutor and the war crimes trial
The impact of social media
US reaches out to Central Asian states on Afghanistan


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft