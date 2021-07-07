

Food adulteration, health hazards and consumer rights



Basically, food adulteration means the mixing of adulterants or removal of nutrients while various poisonous chemicals such as calcium carbide, formalin, sodium cyclamate, DDT, textile dyes, and urea, etc, numerous harmful artificial colours, and a small quantity of different non-nutritious substances are intentionally used to improve the taste, appearance, texture, or storage properties of the food. Such distortion of originality of any item fails to fulfil the standard criteria of healthy food. In addition, many reasons like microbial hazards, pesticide residues, and abuse of additives, chemical contaminants and biological toxins are also involved in the phase of adulteration of food.

Varieties of adulterant are found in widely consumed foodstuffs, for example, urea in rice and puffed rice to make whiter, textile dye in peas, pointed gourd, cake, and juices, brick dust in turmeric and cumin powder, calcium carbide in tomato, mango, banana, and pineapple, and formalin in fish and meat, sodium cyclamate in beverage and soft drinks, etc.



These may cause allergic reactions, asthma, diarrhoea, constipation, anaemia, dizziness, kidney disorders, and liver damage in the human body. Cancer, the most life-threatening disease, can also happen for consumption of unsafe foods. In many cases, pregnant women who consume such poisonous food items experience miscarriage due to poor fetus growth. Therefore, food toxicity may ultimately affect the growth and development of sound and healthy society. Some food adulterants may even lead to death.



According to an article published in the Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition in Sep 2014, researchers showed that adulterated food was 40-50% of daily consumption in Bangladesh during 1995-2011. Recently, an assumption from the government, the industry, and the consumers report saythat adulterated food items are more than half of the overall consumption solely in Dhaka city.



World Health Organization (WHO) says around two million people including many children die per year globally due to food-borne diseases in developing countries. Moreover, more than 150 million cases of illnesses and 175,000 deaths have happened in the South-East Asia Region including Bangladesh according to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Interestingly, other than mixture of chemicals and detrimental additives in foods, many unhealthy forms of practices occur, for example, hiding the quality of food by mislabelling, putting up decomposed or expired food. Obviously, these are cheating or criminal offenses with the consumers.



Unfortunately, this unethical repetition of adulterating food has occurred somewhere or somehow by anyone of the food manufacturers, processors, restaurant owners or importers. Harmless and healthy food for consumers, however, should be ensured by the government regularly as part of its duty. Despite a number of laws have been formulated in our country to confirm the standard of food manufacture and sale, like "Consumer Right Protection Ordinance 2008", "Safe Food Act 2013", and "new anti-formalin act 2014", adulteration spree of food continues unabated. No doubt, strict implementation of these laws is responsible for it.



Although, mobile courts are seldom found conducting some anti-adulteration drive against unscrupulous traders and manufacturers imposing financial fines and various jail terms, legal loopholes leave the culprits scot-free. Besides, shortage of instruments and manpower in the laboratories is also responsible for proper and regular monitoring. So concerned ministries and the departments should be more alert as quickly as possible about the proper implementation of food laws, rules, and regulations in markets. On the other hand, cautiousness among general people about taking right food should increase for their own safety.



Furthermore, safe food is an important health issue in the context of present world. So, prior to purchasing food item, consumers must be confirmed about the ISI and BSTI standard mark, date of packing and expiry etc. People may also file complaints with the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP), a government department that is responsible for hearing and addressing consumer complaints about goods and services if any kind of fraud appears. Finally, the overall involvement of consumers in preventing adulterations and their consciousness will ensure acquirement of safer food more, yield of which our generations to come next will reap.

The writer is a lecturer, Dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Tejgaon College, Dhaka











