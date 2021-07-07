

Death of a prosecutor and the war crimes trial



The death of the International Crimes Tribunal senior prosecutor and Valiant Freedom Fighter Zead Al Malum, triggered a shockwave in the country late last month. The prosecutor and freedom fighter died following cardiac arrest at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on June 26, last. After suffering stroke late on May 25 night, he was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shyamoli and was later taken to CMH and put on life support. Born on December 31, 1954 at village Karotia in Tangail Sadar upazila, he left behind wife, a daughter, a son and scores of well wishers to mourn his death.



Late Zead Al Malum along with other freedom fighters had won the Bangladesh Liberation war 1971 against Pakistan occupational army. As a senior member of the prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Bangladesh, he along with other prosecutors also won long legal battles against indicted top collaborators of Pakistani army. Six of the convicted collaborators were subsequently executed by 2015, for their crimes against humanity including genocide, committed as the lackeys of Pakistani forces. Started in 2010, ICT convicted 97 people for war crimes and dozens of cases are still in trial stage. Thirty-one convicted war criminals are awaiting final verdict of appellate bench of the Supreme Court.



Zead Al Malum played the key role in the prosecution of war criminals Ghulam Azam, Matiur Rahman Nizami, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury.



As a prosecution witness against the executed war criminal Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury (SQC) in October 2012, I saw seriousness of Zead Al Malum in probing crimes against the accused war criminal during trial sessions. He advised the witnesses to elaborate the ordeal they had faced in the hands of the collaborators. As war crimes occurred nearly 41 years ago he urged the witnesses to precisely recollect the incidents. He alerted the witnesses that any false statement or imaginary statement by witnesses might be seriously challenged by defence in cross examinations and the false witness might jeopardize the objective of the war crimes trials.



Being one of the kidnap and torture victims I agreed to testify after being requested by an investigation officer, then an Additional Superintendent of Police Nurul Islam, who had come to know about my episode during the war of liberation from different periodicals and war crime documents, published time to time since 1972 to date. I agreed to testify being driven my conscience as I had ample evidence to prove that SQC did collaborate with Pakistani army following his father Fazlul Quader Chowdhury's footstep.



When being prosecuted in the ICT, SQC was not an ordinary person, he was a central leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a noted businessman and overall an influential man of bullish behaviour. People including most of his rival politicians shuddered when SQC used to threaten his political rivals, in news footages of television channels. Even a minute ahead of his execution on the midnight of November 22, 2015, most people including some stalwarts in the ruling Awami League did not believe that SQC would really be hanged. They believed he would manage a deal with the high up in the government to evade his execution. But at last the order for his execution was implemented making many to heave a sigh of relief.



When I enrolled myself as a witness risking my job at the Dhaka Bureau of the international multimedia news agency Reuters, many well wishers advised me not to take the risk, as militant activists of SQC would kill me any moment. But I did not budge as I believe that the death and the cause of death are predestined for everyone from the Almighty Allah.



However, after I recorded my statement to the investigators in January 2011, Reuters started procedures to cancel my yearly job contract, on the basis of which I had been working at Reuters Dhaka office since February 1999 as a full time correspondent. The contract was finally cancelled on May 16, 2011. Reuters declined to keep me as their correspondent fearing reprisal in case of the change of government in Bangladesh, where the news agency has a number business interests. Before joining Reuters Dhaka office I had been working as Reuters Chittagong correspondent since January 1987. I used to perform as an stringer while serving the national daily, The New Nation as the Chittagong Correspondent.



Sources in Reuters told me later that I was a victim of circumstances, because Reuters does not want that its staff or contractors become entangled in any politics-linked issues like war crimes trials. However after losing the job with Reuters I was employed in The Financial Express newspaper in Dhaka as a special correspondent.



When the day of my testimony came in October 2012, the then Editor of The Financial Express requested me not to identify myself as a staff of his newspaper, lest it harms his newspaper's security. So I had to identify myself as a free lance journalist at the ICT, while giving testimony. However on the sidelines of my testimony at the ICT, the chief defence lawyer of SQC warned me of dire consequences when the government would be changed. The lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Huq Hena disclosed me that the plan had already been hatched to kill the proponents, supporters, prosecutors, witnesses and judges of the war crimes trial. "So be careful," Advocate Hena, who was known to me for long, told me off the record.



I started testifying before the ICT-1 Chairman Justice Mohammed Nizamul Huq, Justice A.T.M. Fazle Kabir and Justice A.K.M. Zahir Ahmed, when I was produced before the court by lead prosecutor Zead Al Malum and his team on October 22, 2012. On the following day I was cross examined by the defence lawyers. During the sessions the court room was packed by journalists, lawyers are concerned representative of different political groups. My statement in the trial court and the subsequent cross examination by the defence lawyer can be browsed by interested readers in the following links:

http://bangladeshwarcrimes.blogspot.com/2012/11/23-oct-2012-chowdhury-16th-witness.html

http://bangladeshwarcrimes.blogspot.com/2012/11/22-oct-2012-chowdhury-16th-witness.html



Just after the sundown on the July 5, 1971, three of us of a Hit and Run Group, engaged to hit occupational forces in an opportune moment, were arrested from our hideout at Hazari Lane, in the Chattogram port city. We were taken off-guard as several Pakistani soldiers along with their local lackeys wielding automatic Chinese rifles stormed in shouting 'hands up.'



The raiders, besides the Pakistani army soldiers, were the members of Al Shams militant cadre operating from Goods Hill under the guidance of Fazlul Quader Chowdhury (FQC), a former Speaker and former Acting President of Pakistan and then (1971) incumbent chief of East Pakistan Convention Muslim League. His eldest son SQC was the de-facto commander of the group, which continued to raid, detain and kill freedom fighters, their supporters and well-wishers.



They took us at gun point before we could not put up any resistance. We were driven to the Goods Hill residence of FQC to face sessions of interrogations and tortures. In the next 24 hours (till 8 pm, July 6) we were subjected to physical torture, humiliation, mocking, before we were handed over to the Field Intelligent Unit of Pakistan army, who detained us for interrogation, the official synonym for physical torture, at Chittagong Niaz Stadium (now M A Aziz Stadium) camp and later at Chittagong Cantonment until July 13 midnight. We were later sent to Chittagong Central jail where we were detained till the fag end of the liberation war.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer







