Saidur Rahman

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Maulana Saidur Rahman, a former teacher of Morrelganj SB Adarsha Bahumukhi High School in the district and father of Journalist Manzarul Islam Shaheen, died at 9:20am on Monday.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.

He left family members, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Tafer Uddin

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Tafer Uddin Pramanik, a resident of Kalikapur Moholla under Bonpara Municipality in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died of coronavirus on Sunday night. He was 67.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at the family graveyard in Ramagari Village on Monday.

FF Tafer Uddin left wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

