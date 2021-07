Paddy seed distributed at Koira

KOYRA, KHULNA, July 6: Funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB), paddy seed has been distributed free of cost among 420 farmers in Koyra Upazila of the district.

Koyra Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam distributed the paddy seed recently as chief guest at a function held on Upazila Parishad premises. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas, Vice-Chairman Kamlesh Kumar Sana, Women Vice-Chairman Nasima Alam, Journalist Sheikh Moniruzzaman, Journalist Kamal Hossain, Awami League leader SM Ibrahim, Juba League leader Akhtaruzzaman Khaekon, union members Abdul Ghaffar Dhali and Ganesh Cha were present.