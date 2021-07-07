Covid-19: 78 more people die, 3,011 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 78 more people died of and 3,011 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Dinajpur, Pabna, Kishoreganj and Chapainawabganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 40 more people died of and 1,865 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Tuesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 63,899 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,305 including highest 327 in Khulna, followed by 275 in Kushtia, 181 in Jashore, 108 in Jhenidah, 101 in Chuadanga, 92 in Bagerhat, 76 in Satkhira, 65 in Meherpur, 50 in Narail and 30 in Magura while 40 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 14 were from Khulna, 13 from Kushtia, six from Jashore, three from Meherpur, and one from Satkhira, Jhenidah, Chuadanga and Bagerhat districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figures also shows almost increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,470 said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 41,067 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 514 new recoveries found on Tuesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 8,403 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 64,281 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 42,015 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 233 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 315 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 432 were detected in Kushtia, followed by 349 in Khulna, 279 in Jashore, 230 in Jhenidah, 140 in Chuadanga, 127 in Bagerhat, 113 in Satkhira, 75 in Meherpur, 73 in Narail and 47 in Magura districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,975 in Khulna, 13,800 in Jashore, 9,197 in Kushtia, 5,020 in Jhenidah, 4,021in Bagerhat, 3,945 in Chuadanga, 3,853 in Satkhira, 3,106 in Narail, 2,201 in Meherpur and 1,781 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 19 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 15 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 10 were from Rajshahi, two from Natore and Naogaon each, and one from Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Chuadanga, Joypurhat and Kushtia districts each.

Some 489 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

On the other hand, five more people tested positive for the virus in Bagha Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 443 in the upazila.

Some 21 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where five people found positive for the virus.

A total of 2,699 samples have, so far, been tested in the upazila.

Meanwhile, a total of seven people died of the virus here.

BOGURA: Eight more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the deceased, three died while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), three at Mohammad Ali Hospital, one at TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital, and another at his home in Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 435 in the district.

Meanwhile, 238 more people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,931 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at around 11am on Tuesday.

He said a total of 810 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 238 people found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 85,724 samples were tested in the district.

However, 88 more patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 13,083 in the district.

Currently, some 491 patients are undergoing treatment at three hospitals in the district - 161 at SZMCH, 231 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 99 at TMSS Hospital, while others are in home quarantine.

JOYPURHAT: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 65, a resident of Gariakanta area under Joypurhat Municipality; Morsheda, 40, of Talukdarpara Moholla in Kalai Upazila; and Chompa Khatun, 45, of Tarakul Village in Khetlat Upazila of the district.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 32 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 13 were from Sadar, nine from Panchbibi, four from Kalai, and three from Akkelpur and Khetlal upazilas.

Meanwhile, some 75 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,666 in the district.

Joypurhat CS office sources confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

A total of 533 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 75 people found positive for the virus.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 14.45 per cent in the district.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were residents of Kabirhat and Chatkhil upazilas.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 147 in the district.

Meanwhile, 134 more people contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 11,836 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 438 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 134 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.59 per cent.

Among the total infected, 7,570 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

There are 4,119 patents are now in isolation in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khan said individuals and organisations violating the ongoing lockdown have been fined Tk 86,050 in 114 cases.

PIROJPUR: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 84 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,499 in the district.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasaant Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Sadar, 24 in Nesarabad, eight in Kawkhali, 23 in Bhandaria, nine in Mathbaria and 11 in Nazirpur upazilas, said a press note from Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain.

DINAJPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 267 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 3pm on Monday.

He said a total of 841 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 267 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 31.24 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, the highest 157 are in Sadar Upazila.

A total of 2,646 patients are now undergoing treatment in the district.

PABNA: Some 231 Russian workers have been infected with coronavirus at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in the district.

Dr Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, medical advisor (Russian Desk) of the power plant project, confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the infected, 144 were admitted to four hospitals in Pabna and Rajshahi districts while 67 were brought to Dhaka for better treatment.

He further said about 3,600 Russians work at the project.

Some 300 of them were given Russia-made Sputnik V Covid vaccine in the first phase while 1,300 in the second phase.

Ten of the infected persons are vaccinated, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 102 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 6,470 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Monday night.

Of the newly infected people, 35 are in Sadar, 24 in Bhairab, 10 in Itna, nine in Pakundia and Katiadi each, six in Hossainpur, five in Karimganj, three in Nikli and one in Tarail upazilas.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,994 in Sadar, 156 in Hossainpur, 247 in Karimganj, 177 in Tarail, 308 in Pakundia, 425 in Katiadi, 253 in Kuliarchar, 1,237 in Bhairab, 79 in Nikli, 421 in Bajitpur, 65 in Itna, 64 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,293 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 94 died of it in the district.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Some 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gomastapur Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 418 in the upazila of the district.

Corona Monitoring Officer of Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex Dr Hasan Ali confirmed the information on Monday.

He said some 51 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 10 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 236 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while five died of it in the upazila.

Currently, 177 patients are undergoing treatment in the upazila, he added.







