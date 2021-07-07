Video
129 fined for violating lockdown rules in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 129 people for violating government instructions during ongoing lockdown in four districts- Pirojpur, Bhola, Natore and Rajshahi.
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Tuesday fined 51 people Tk 14,100 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
Executive magistrates conducted the mobile courts in different areas of seven upazilas in the district.
Deputy Commissioner confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.
BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Monday fined 67 people Tk 76,000 and sentenced a person in three days of jail for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
A total of 806 people were fined Tk 7,80,550 in 777 cases in the district in last five days.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan confirmed the matter.  
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A mobile court here on Monday fined nine people Tk 4,000 for not wearing face masks in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nishat Anjum conducted drives in Tamaltala, Bajitpur, Banshbaria, Jamnagar and Kalikapur Bazar areas from afternoon till the evening, and fined the health guideline violators the amount.
Face masks were also distributed among people during the drives.  
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Sunday fined two traders Tk 15,000 for keeping their shops open amid ongoing lockdown in Bagha Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Papia Sultana conducted a drive in the upazila in the evening and fined two shopkeepers the amount for violating government instructions.


