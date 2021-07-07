Video
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:00 PM
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including two brothers were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Sirajganj and Jhenidah, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rifat Sheikh, 25, son of Aktar Sheikh, a resident of Shamspur Village in Kashiani Upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Md Kamrul Hasan said two sand-laden trucks were collided head-on in Old Muksudpur area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 12:30pm, which left helper of a truck Rifat dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.
SIRAJGANJ: Two brothers were killed in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Rabbi, 13, and Sabbir, 10, sons of Abdus Samad of Chala Baniapara area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi PS Golam Mostafa said a sand-laden truck hit the brothers after losing its control over the steering in Chala Satrastar Mor area at noon while they were standing beside the road, which left the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.
Filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.
JHENIDAH: A van-puller was killed after a truck turned turtle in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Akiz, 45, was a resident of Kabirpur area under Shailkupa Municipality.
Eyewitnesses said a speedy truck overturned in Gobindpur area at around 10:30pm and crushed the van along with Akiz.
Shailkupa Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Master Akkas Ali said the body was recovered from under the truck and handed over to police.


« PreviousNext »

