Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Low wage-earners pass days in hardship amid lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some of the daily wage-earners in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 6: Lower-income people and daily wage-earners in Fulbari Upazila of the district are passing days in hardship.
In the backdrop of strict lockdown countrywide, managing daily livelihood has become difficult for most of them. Some of them vented their anger saying, "Appetite does not know bar of lockdown."
Hotel labourers Azimul Islam, Abdul Halim and others said, "Our earnings have been suspended with closing of hotels amid lockdown. Since the lockdown, we have been running our families on loan. It was possible to survive somehow if our works would go unhindered."
They added, "We have no food stock. All shops are closed. We are in disarray."
In bordering Balarhat area of Nawdanga Union, van drivers like Hattu Mia, 55, Abdur Sattar, 52, Moksed Ali, 64, and Rafikul Islam, 37, said, "Let the lockdown go let us work."
According to field sources, all roads and lanes in the upazila are remaining almost empty, except some auto-rickshaws and emergency vehicles, with the lockdown continuing. In the upazila Sadar and six unions, 14 haats and bazaars are closed. The lockdown impact is not much felt at the village level.
In a visit on Saturday, two types of scenarios were seen in different haats and bazaars in the upazila: some people were seen roaming for nothing.
Sensing arrival of army, BGB and police members to inspect, open shops were seen shut down instantly and shuttered up later.
Monitoring activities are being properly conducted by these law-enforcing agencies; it was confirmed  by upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).
UNO Suman Das said, "We - army, BGB and police - have been working together in the field from Thursday 6am. We are asking all people to be much cautious. We are heading towards bigger transmission consequence."
Now the only option is to stay at home, he added, adding, outing means fining.
In two days, nine people in different haats and bazaars were fined Tk 1,950.  
In reply to a question about hardship in the day-earning families, he said, if anyone having no food in house can contact with upazila administration or call 333, food will be reached.


