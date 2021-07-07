Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondent

ISHWARDI, PABNA, July 6: A drug peddler died after drinking toxic liquor in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 48, was a resident of Diar Sahapur Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila. He was an accused in seven drug cases.
Police and local sources said Mizanur along with his several friends went to Chollishpara border area in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia on Saturday afternoon and drank liquor.
After returning home from there, he fell sick. The family members admitted him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex. After taking treatment, he returned home at night.
On Sunday evening, he again felt sick and was taken to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Meanwhile, Mizanur's family alleged that someone killed him mixing poison with the liquor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Paddy seed distributed at Koira
Covid-19: 78 more people die, 3,011 more infected in 19 dists
129 fined for violating lockdown rules in four districts
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Low wage-earners pass days in hardship amid lockdown
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
Kishoreganj administration distributed relief materials among 150 jobless people


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft