Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor

ISHWARDI, PABNA, July 6: A drug peddler died after drinking toxic liquor in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Mizanur Rahman, 48, was a resident of Diar Sahapur Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila. He was an accused in seven drug cases.

Police and local sources said Mizanur along with his several friends went to Chollishpara border area in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia on Saturday afternoon and drank liquor.

After returning home from there, he fell sick. The family members admitted him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex. After taking treatment, he returned home at night.

On Sunday evening, he again felt sick and was taken to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Mizanur's family alleged that someone killed him mixing poison with the liquor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





