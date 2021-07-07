

UNO made OSD as he harassed and fined a doctor

Ministry of Public Administration issued the withdrawal order on Sunday, without mentioning any reason.

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Kamrul Hasan on Sunday confirmed the withdrawal and said the incumbent assistant commissioner (Land) of the upazila will perform the additional charge of UNO until further order.

On Friday afternoon, UNO Nazrul Islam conducted a mobile court at Satkania to enforce the lockdown. At that time, Dr. Farhad Kabir was going to his private chamber at the upazila. The mobile court halted him and fined him Tk 1,000.

The incident triggered protest from doctors as they claimed it was not a violation of the lockdown. They also demanded withdrawal and punishment of the UNO.











Satkania Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Chattogram has been withdrawn and made officer on special duty (OSD) after he harassed and fined Dr. Farhad Kabir for allegedly violating the lockdown rules.Ministry of Public Administration issued the withdrawal order on Sunday, without mentioning any reason.Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Kamrul Hasan on Sunday confirmed the withdrawal and said the incumbent assistant commissioner (Land) of the upazila will perform the additional charge of UNO until further order.On Friday afternoon, UNO Nazrul Islam conducted a mobile court at Satkania to enforce the lockdown. At that time, Dr. Farhad Kabir was going to his private chamber at the upazila. The mobile court halted him and fined him Tk 1,000.The incident triggered protest from doctors as they claimed it was not a violation of the lockdown. They also demanded withdrawal and punishment of the UNO.