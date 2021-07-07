Five murdered in three districts

Four people including a minor girl and a housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Mymensingh and Dinajpur, in four days.

SUNAMGANJ: A local leader of Juba League was slaughtered in broad daylight allegedly by his co-villager in Derai Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon over previous enmity.

Deceased Md Lechu Mia, 35, was the president of Ward No. 3 of Taral Union Unit Juba League. He was the son of late Hamid Mia, a resident of Bhatidhal Village under the union.

Local sources said Lechu Mia was sitting in a saloon at Dhal Bazar in the afternoon. Suddenly, Jhantu Mia of the same village came there, cut his throat and stabbed in different parts of his body, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Lechu Mia was taken to Derai Upazila Health Complex and then, shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Derai Police Station (PS) Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two people including a housewife were murdered in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in three days.

A man was hacked to death by miscreants hacked in the upazila on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohan, 32, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Panchua Village under Rauna Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mohan was going to Shibganj Bazar under Zosora Union riding by a motorcycle with a Chowkidar of Dhopaghat area Kanchan Mia.

At that time, two unidentified miscreants blocked their way and hacked Mohan with a sharp weapon indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Mohan was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, a housewife died at MMCH on Friday night three days after her husband allegedly poured poison into her mouth.

Deceased Dilruba Khatun was the wife of Moniruzzaman Khan Manik, a resident of Kharuabarail Village under Rawna Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Manik married Dilruba 10 months back after he had divorced his first wife. Since then, he had been torturing her for dowry.

A few days after their marriage, Dilruba's father gave him Tk one lakh but he demanded Tk two lakh more.

The deceased's family alleged that Manik poured poison into their daughter's mother on June 30 following an altercation over demanded dowry.

She was taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex and then, shifted to the MMCH following her deteriorated condition.

Later, she died there on Friday night while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Manik and his family members went into hiding after the incident.

Confirming the matter, Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said Dilruba's family lodged a case in this connection. Legal action will be taken, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in Kaharol and Fulbari upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A fourth-grader girl has reportedly been killed and buried after she went missing on her way home from private tuition in Kaharol Upazila.

Deceased Jakia Akter, 11, was the daughter of Jahangir Hossain, a resident of Paharpur Village under Targa Union in the upazila.

It was learned that Jakia went missing on Saturday when she went to neighbouring village to take private lessons.

After hectic search, locals found her body buried at a jute field in Banra Village under Rasulpur Union at around 9am on Sunday.

Locals suspect that she might have been killed after rape.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case was filed with Kaharole PS in this connection.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anwarul Islam, Additional SP Mominul Islam, and Kaharole PS OC Ferdous Ali visited the scene.

On the other hand, a man, who was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by their rivals in Fulbari Upazila of the district, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Deceased Mintu Islam, 35, was a resident of Adarsha College Para Village under Shibnagar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said local boys play cricket in a field at the village in every afternoon. A quarrel took place between two playing teams on Wednesday afternoon that, later, turned into a feud among guardians.

Following the feud, rivals attacked Mintu and his two brothers Shakil and Imran on Thursday afternoon, leaving them injured.

Mintu was taken to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition and then, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at early hours on Saturday.

Confirming the matter, ASP Md Asaduzzaman said the deceased's younger brother Jamrul Islam lodged a murder case with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Police are trying to arrest those involved in the incident, the ASP added.









