Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Army distributes relief items in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondents

Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among jobless destitute people in two districts- Dinajpur and Rangamati, on Tuesday.  
DINAJPUR: Members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday distributed relief materials among poor people in Nawabganj Upazila of the district from their own ration.
An army team led by Brigade Commander of 17th Infantry Division Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman distributed the food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises.
Major Mahi Ahmed, Captain Md Ishtiaq Arafat, the upazila parishad chairman Md Ataur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Som and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al Mamun, among others, were also present during the distribution.
The army personnel also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.
RANGAMATI: Members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday distributed relief materials among poor people in Sadar and Kawkhali upazilas of the district from their own ration.
An army team led by Rangamati Region Commander Lt Col Iftequr Rahman distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among poor people at a programme held at Rangamati Stadium in the district town.
Rangamati Sadar Zone Commander Lt Col Aminul Islam, PSC, and Zonal Staff Officer Arafat Amin, among others, were also present during the distribution.
They also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Paddy seed distributed at Koira
Covid-19: 78 more people die, 3,011 more infected in 19 dists
129 fined for violating lockdown rules in four districts
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Low wage-earners pass days in hardship amid lockdown
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
Kishoreganj administration distributed relief materials among 150 jobless people


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft