Army distributes relief items in two districts

Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among jobless destitute people in two districts- Dinajpur and Rangamati, on Tuesday.

DINAJPUR: Members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday distributed relief materials among poor people in Nawabganj Upazila of the district from their own ration.

An army team led by Brigade Commander of 17th Infantry Division Brigadier General Khandaker Shafiquzzaman distributed the food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt at a programme held on the upazila parishad premises.

Major Mahi Ahmed, Captain Md Ishtiaq Arafat, the upazila parishad chairman Md Ataur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Som and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al Mamun, among others, were also present during the distribution.

The army personnel also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.

RANGAMATI: Members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday distributed relief materials among poor people in Sadar and Kawkhali upazilas of the district from their own ration.

An army team led by Rangamati Region Commander Lt Col Iftequr Rahman distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among poor people at a programme held at Rangamati Stadium in the district town.

Rangamati Sadar Zone Commander Lt Col Aminul Islam, PSC, and Zonal Staff Officer Arafat Amin, among others, were also present during the distribution.

