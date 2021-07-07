6 people ‘commit suicide’ in six districts

Six people including two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in six districts- Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Sirajganj, Bogura, Bhola and Kurigram, in five days.

KISHOREGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nikli Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 32, son of Wahed Mia, a resident of Jaroitala Village.

Police and local sources said Hossain Ali demanded Tk 20,000 from his father for business. His father refused to give the money.

Following this, he committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his father.

Being informed, police recovered his body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Shamsul Islam Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mostafa was the son of Nurul Amin, a resident of Chaitali Dighir Par Panchkuri area under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mostafa had been frustrated over paying the loan money he took from different NGOs.

Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A speech-impaired man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Harun Sheikh, 35, was the son of Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Harinathpur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said Harun had been threatening of committing suicide to his family members for the last couple of days.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Belkuchi PS in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Abdul Momin, 24, was the son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Bangra Village under Garidah Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Momin got married with Mst Nurjahan Khatun, daughter of Nurul Islam of Maguratair Village under Khamarkandi Union in the upazila, eight months back. The couple was often locked into altercations over various issues since their marriage.

As a sequel to it, Nurjahan returned to her father's house.

Following this, Abdul Momin was frustrated and tried to bring her back to home.

As she refused, Abdul Momin, later, hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 8am on Saturday out of huff with his wife.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A college student reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Razia Begum, 20, was the daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Lord Harding GM Bridge area in the upazila.

Local sources said Razia had a love affair with a member of Bangladesh Army.

However, she drank poison at around 3:30pm as her father forced her to marry to another man.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex first and later, she was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died at SBMCH at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Nuresa Begum, 20, was the wife of Mashiur Rahman, a resident of Narikel Bari Bhagirtal area under Ulipur Municipality.

Police and local sources said Nuresa hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 9am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Ulipur PS Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul amin confirmed the incident.







