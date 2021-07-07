Low quality materials used in making roads at Bauphal



Sub-standard materials being used in making a link road of a bridge in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

According to the allegation, low-quality brick and cement have been used in the construction.

In 2017-2018 financial year, the construction of a match point (MP) bridge was initiated by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Bauphal. The main structure of the bridge has been completed recently. Now the link roads are being raised. But the locals have complained of using low quality materials.

During a visit, one local Enamul said, the link road in the south side is being soiled with sub-standard brick chips. The pitch-paving work of the north link has been made with reinforced cement concrete (RCC). Properly measured cement was not used in the paving. After paving, the link road has been levelled with grouting.

During the constriction, no LGED supervising official was seen. Construction representative Jamal Hossain said, the construction is being done according to the schedule.

Supervising in-charge of the project Sub-Assistant Engineer of LGED Ali Ibne Abbas said, there is no scope for irregularity. The contractor will have to finish the work according to the schedule. If there is any irregularity, bill will not be paid, he gave assurance.









