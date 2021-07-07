Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Low quality materials used in making roads at Bauphal

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

Sub-standard materials being used in making a link road of a bridge in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

Sub-standard materials being used in making a link road of a bridge in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, July 6: Sub-standard materials in constructing two link roads of a bridge in Bauphal Upazila of the district has allegedly been used.
 According to the allegation, low-quality brick and cement have been used in the construction.
In 2017-2018 financial year, the construction of a match point (MP) bridge was initiated by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Bauphal. The main structure of the bridge has been completed recently. Now the link roads are being raised. But the locals have complained of using low quality materials.  
During a visit, one local Enamul said, the link road in the south side is being soiled with sub-standard brick chips. The pitch-paving work of the north link has been made with reinforced cement concrete (RCC). Properly measured cement was not used in the paving. After paving, the link road has been levelled with grouting.
During the constriction, no LGED supervising official was seen. Construction representative Jamal Hossain said, the construction is being done according to the schedule.
Supervising in-charge of the project Sub-Assistant Engineer of LGED Ali Ibne Abbas said, there is no scope for irregularity. The contractor will have to finish the work according to the schedule. If there is any irregularity, bill will not be paid, he gave assurance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Paddy seed distributed at Koira
Covid-19: 78 more people die, 3,011 more infected in 19 dists
129 fined for violating lockdown rules in four districts
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Low wage-earners pass days in hardship amid lockdown
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
Kishoreganj administration distributed relief materials among 150 jobless people


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft