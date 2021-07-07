Video
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021
Punjab CM meets Sonia amid congress revolt

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 6: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a chopper to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid infighting within the party's state unit, ahead of the assembly elections due next year.
His meeting with the Congress chief comes just days after Navjot Singh Sidhu, his biggest rival and critic, met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.
Last week, Captain Amarinder Singh had met with a three-member panel appointed by Sonia Gandhi to recommend a solution to the Punjab feud. He, however, left Delhi without any meeting with the Gandhis.
Amid the Congress's attempts to bring the Chief Minister on board with a formula that would require Sidhu to be accommodated in a top post in Punjab, today's meeting could be key, sources have suggested.
In his tweets this morning, Sidhu yet again raised the issue of Punjab's power crisis even before the Chief Minister reached Delhi. Faulty power purchase agreements (PPAs) "have cost people of Punjab thousands of crores", he stressed.
"Punjab has paid Rupee 3,200 crore just as coal-washing charges due to faulty replies to pre-bid queries before signing PPAs. Private Plants keep finding loopholes to file litigation that has cost Punjab Rupee 25,000 crore already," one of his tweets read.
Badal-signed PPAs are looting Punjab & legal options against them are limited due to their protection from Hon'ble Courts. Only way forward is "New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha" with retro-effect capping power purchase prices to make the anti-people agreements redundant 1/2
These PPAs are just another example of Badal Family's corruption, designed to give corrupt benefits to Badals... without any thought for welfare of Punjabis. Thus, Punjab is suffering today !! "New Legislation & White-Paper on PPAs in Vidhan Sabha" is our only path to Justice 6/6.    -NDTV



-NDTV

