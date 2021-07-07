Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 July, 2021, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India logs lowest deaths in 111 days

India’s Covid death rate hit record in June after calls for better data

Published : Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

NEW DELHI, July 6: With 553 fresh fatalities, India recorded the lowest daily death toll in around 90 days while 34,703 new cases of coronavirus were reported, the lowest in 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,06,19,932, while the death toll climbed to 4,03,281. The active cases further declined to 4,64,357, the lowest in 101 days, and comprise 1.52 per cent of the total infections.
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.17 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.  The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.40 per cent.
India's COVID-19 deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
A big rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, brought India's health system to its knees.
India has officially reported 403,281 deaths out of 29.75 million people who have contracted the virus.
While the country of 1.35 billion people has reported fewer deaths than the United States and Brazil some experts believe its actual case and fatality numbers are several times higher.
Based on data reported by state authorities and collated by the federal health ministry, the COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) jumped to about 3% in June from 1.26% in October, the first full month after the peak of its first wave of infections.
India's overall reported CFR is 1.31%, one of the lowest in the world, which the government has highlighted as a sign of the effectiveness of its pandemic response.
"We knew in the early part of the second wave that the pandemic was mostly in northern India and the reporting there was not as good as other states," said Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health expert in New Delhi.
By contrast, the more developed southern states better reported data when they got hit later, he said, adding that more deaths are being recorded now following a public outcry over undercounting.
The populous and poor northern state of Bihar, for example, raised its death count by about 4,000 on a single day in early June after a court ordered an audit.
India's worst affected state of Maharashtra also raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While reported infections have fallen fast since the May peak, deaths are not going down at the same rate, worrying some experts as lockdowns have been eased in many parts of the country.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Punjab CM meets Sonia amid congress revolt
Empty table and chairs are seen at a closed restaurant along an unusually quiet Sydney Opera House
Suu Kyi vaccinated in military custody
India logs lowest deaths in 111 days
Taliban to place peace plan to Afghan govt
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Seven governors moved, a union minister joins their group
28 killed as plane crashes in Russia


Latest News
Searchers at Florida collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
JnU teacher dies of dengu fever
Rajshahi hospital sees 20 more Covid related deaths
WHO: Current stage of coronavirus pandemic as 'very dangerous'
Global Covid cases top 184.5 million
Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
Moderate tremor jolts country
Tripura CM greets PM Hasina for sending mangoes
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar dies
WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 bn short
Most Read News
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Climate change: Signs of cruel future must not be ignored
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
The inflow and outflow of capital
Final tribute to Amit
Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
Bangladesh and 16 more countries bid for ICC men's events between 2024 and 2031
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft