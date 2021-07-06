Flash floods feared in North as rivers continue to swell



The photo taken on Monday shows a flooded area of Putimari Kajaldanga in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Due to the impact of flash floods, the people of the Kurigram, Gaibandha, Myamensingh, Sherpur and Sirajganj districts may be affected.

However, river erosion at some places in the region continued on Monday. A large number of people of Roumari, Chilmari, Rajibpur, Bhurungamari and Chailmari, Nalitabari of Sherpur and Dhobaura of Mymensignh and Shahjadpur of Sirajganj

have already lost their houses and crops in the rivers due to massive erosion, according to the reports of our correspondents.

A FFWC flood bulletin said on Monday that according to the numerical weather models of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, there is chance of heavy rainfall in the Northern and North-Eastern regions of the country along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in next 72 hours.

Water levels of the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers of the northern region may continue to rise rapidly during this period, creating flash flood situation at some places, it added.

It also said the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are showing rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours.

Besides, the Ganges River and the Padma River may rise for the next 24 hours.

The major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 24 hours.

All major rivers, however, are flowing below their danger levels, the forecast said, adding that among the monitored 101 stations water level of 60 have marked increase while 39 recorded fall.

One river station has been registered steady while gauge reading remained missing as data collection of the station has not started.

The significant 147mm rainfall was recorded at Dalia, 80mm at Barguna, 74mm at Dhaka and 64mm at Cox's Bazar stations in Bangladesh while 66mm at Cherrapunji and 29mm at Jalpaiguri stations in Indian in the last 24 hours ending 9:00am on Monday.

Our Nalitabari correspondent reports, due to the impact of hill water, a large area of Noyabil union under Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila went under water. Due to the surge of upstream water, more than three kilometres area eroded with the surge of local Bhogai River, leaving hundreds of families homeless.

More than 20 villages adjacent to the river have been under water due to the impact of flash flood.

An eight-year old girl drowned in flood water at Purba Surjanagar village in Nalitabari upazila on Monday.

Lamia Begum, daughter of Lal Chan Miah, met the tragic death on the way to her aunt's house.

According to locals, a few days back Lamia's father Laal Chan's house and an adjacent road went under water due to heavy rain. On Monday morning, Lamia and two of her classmates fell into a hole while passing the flooded road. Hearing their cries, locals came in and rescued the two but Lamia died.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal said a team of police went to visit the spot.

With this, two people drowned in flood water in the current month in the district.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain on Monday visited the river eroded area of Kruigram's Roumari, Chilmari and Rajibpur upazilas. During his visit, he inaugurated protection works of the Brahmaputra river banks with jute-geo bags.

According to the BWDB officials, due to the initiative, the areas of Khedaimari and Baladmara of Roumari, Noyarhat of Chilmari and Kodalkati of Rajibpur would be protected from erosion in future.

Our Correspondent from Bhurungamari reports that due to erosion by the Dudhkumar River, some 10 primary schools of the area are at the risks of losing their existence. The BWDB authority has already taken measures to protect the river banks. But, the schools are still at risk.

More than 2,000 people of Telipara, Ghorarkuti, Putimari, Kajaldanga, Bazradiakhata, Shakhahati and Karaibarishal areas are marooned due to flash flood in Chilmari of Kurigram.

More than 30 villages of Dhobaura under Mymensingh have been flooded with the surge of Netai River.

Some 45,000 acres of croplands of Chalanbil area under Shahzadpur and Ullapara of Sirajganj, Gurudaspur, Singra and Baraigram of Natore and Chatomohor, Faridpur and Bhangura under Pabna went under water as a group of fishers and water vessel workers have cut an embankment near Rautara Sluice Gate area on Saturday night.







