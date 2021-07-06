BD lowers minimum age for Covid vaccines to 35 years

The Directorate General of Health Services has lowered the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines by five years to 35, as Bangladesh resumes its inoculation drive.

DGHS will resume the COVID-19 vaccine registration in three to four days, said Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.

"Earlier, the minimum age for registration was 40 years, which has been lowered to 35 years. Those who have already registered in the last phase will receive the vaccine first."

University students and some professionals have been listed for the vaccine, Alam said.

"We told the ICT Department to arrange for registration soon and hope to resume the mass vaccination soon. As many as 100,000 university students have already registered

and received the shots."

Bangladesh rolled out its COVID-19 inoculation drive with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Feb 7. The vaccination drive was halted due to the shortage of doses on Apr 25.

The government announced plans to resume vaccination after it received 100,620 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine and 3.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine. More than 7.2 million people have registered to get vaccines. -bdnews24.com







