Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD lowers minimum age for Covid vaccines to 35 years

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

The Directorate General of Health Services has lowered the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines by five years to 35, as Bangladesh resumes its inoculation drive.
DGHS will resume the COVID-19 vaccine registration in three to four days, said Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.
"Earlier, the minimum age for registration was 40 years, which has been lowered to 35 years. Those who have already registered in the last phase will receive the vaccine first."
University students and some professionals have been listed for the vaccine, Alam said.
"We told the ICT Department to arrange for registration soon and hope to resume the mass vaccination soon. As many as 100,000 university students have already registered
and received the shots."
Bangladesh rolled out its COVID-19 inoculation drive with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Feb 7. The vaccination drive was halted due to the shortage of doses on Apr 25.
The government announced plans to resume vaccination after it received 100,620 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine and 3.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine. More than 7.2 million people have registered to get vaccines.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Half of Covid patients from villages: DG Health
India’s third Covid wave from August, peak in September: Report
Flash floods feared in North as rivers continue to swell
BD lowers minimum age for Covid vaccines to 35 years
Inform PM about non-approval of BUET’s low cost ventilator: HC  
Oxygen crisis bodes ill for C-19 patients as infections rise countrywide
Cars, crowds swell on streets on 5th day of lockdown
Currency counterfeiters up and running again before Eid


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft