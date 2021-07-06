Video
Inform PM about non-approval of BUET’s low cost ventilator: HC  

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday suggested the authorities concerned of the of OxyJet CPAP, a low-cost portable oxygen ventilator device invented by the Department of Biomedical Engineering of BUET, that they bring it to
the notice of the Prime Minister that the device had not been approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration.
The HC also asked them to inform the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Health Secretary, Director General of the Department of Health Services (DGHS) and the Attorney General in writing about the matter.
The single virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the suggestion while Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Aneek R Haque informed that the DGDA had not allowed the ventilator as it was not being manufactured from any factory.
The death toll of Covid-19 patients is rising due to shortage of high flow nasal cannula, the lawyer said, adding that OxyJet CPAP can play an important role in that case.
During the hearing, the HC bench told the lawyer that the Prime Minister had an innovative mind. You should inform the Principal Secretary in writing to bring the matter to the notice of the Prime Minister. Besides, you should inform the Health Secretary, the DGHS and the Attorney General.
OxyJet CPAP has already successfully passed the first and second stages of the clinical trial after approval of Bangladesh Medical Research Council.
This device can be used in remote villages or ambulances to carry cylinders as an alternative to the high-flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) support.
It runs without electricity. The main goal of the device is to provide oxygen treatment to patients of general wards and prevent ICU admission.
The OxyJet CPAP project is being funded by the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Academy Establishment (iDEA) by the ICT Division of the government.


