Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Oxygen crisis bodes ill for C-19 patients as infections rise countrywide

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
HM Imam Hasan

The death from coronavirus has been rising above 100 for several days in the country. Different hospital authorities are struggling to provide oxygen for treatment as per the demand. The oxygen crisis has already intensified in many districts and upazila level hospitals in the country.
One of the main problems of corona patients is shortness of breath. To solve this problem, it is important to provide oxygen to the patient as needed. If it is not possible to give oxygen in time, the life of the patient falls in danger.
In the context of increasing corona infection, the issue of making oxygen available across the country, especially at the district, upazila and union levels, has been under discussion for almost a year, but the oxygen crisis has not yet been mitigated in many parts of the country.
The rise in corona infections and mortality has created panic among people. In the last 24 hours, 164 people have died due to corona in the country, which is the highest number of deaths in a single day during the pandemic    in the country. During the time, 9,964 people have been newly infected with the virus.
The country has never seen so many daily detected patients in a single day. The situation has become critical due to oxygen crisis in Satkhira, Khulna, Bogura, Barisal and Feni. Anxiety is growing in the minds of the people as more and more people are being infected with corona.
The corona situation has been deteriorating in various border districts of the country for last few days. Corona has taken a terrible turn in some districts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. In fact, the rate of infection has been on the rise across the country. As a result, corona patients from different districts and upazilas of the country have to rush to the divisional cities or the capital for getting better treatment.
Meanwhile, relatives of patients have complained that four corona patients died in the corona unit of Pabna General Hospital due to oxygen. They died between 12:00pm on Sunday and 12:00pm on Monday.
A senior doctor of the corona unit of Pabna General Hospital said on condition of anonymity, "Even after coming to the hospital, the patients have to collect oxygen from outside. The patients died because of oxygen shortage."
Acting Assistant Director of the hospital Saleh Mohammad Ali confirmed that the four patients died of corona and said, "Many of the corona patients have come to the hospital for treatment at the last stage."
"There is a huge oxygen crisis in the Hospital due to non-availability of Central Oxygen. More oxygen is needed to cope with the patient's stress," he added.
Earlier, on Thursday (July 1), at least seven corona patients died due to oxygen at Satkhira Medical College. In this case, a committee has formed to investigate the main reason of the incident.
Dr Nazrul Islam, an Adviser of National Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "Patient is increasing in various hospitals in the divisional cities and the capital. It is not possible for many patients from far away to bear the cost of treatment. The situation may deteriorate if it is not possible to set up a proper management for the patients."
"Therefore, in order to successfully deal with the corona situation, it is necessary to ensure proper treatment of patients in remote areas including different districts and upazilas of the country. The oxygen crisis and other problems need to be addressed urgently."
Md Nazmul Islam, the spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "There is no oxygen crisis at the moment. Production and supply are normal compared to demand. However, if the demand for oxygen continues to increase, it will become a challenge to meet that demand. We are in touch with oxygen manufacturers at all the times and we have stock more oxygen than needed."
"Though there is no crisis at the moment but the number of patients will continue to increase then meeting the demand will be a difficult challenge and that is why everyone should adhere to the hygiene rules and using face mask," he said.


