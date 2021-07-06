Cars, crowds swell on streets on 5th day of lockdown

As the banks and other financial institutions reopened on Monday and there were more people and presence of private cars and rickshaws in large numbers on the Dhaka streets on the fifth day of the seven-day lockdown.

Members of police, BGB, RAB and army are active at check-posts. For this, the queue of huge number of vehicles was seen on both sides of the check-posts.

On-duty army personnel checked every car in Kakoli intersection. They detained the persons with the vehicles who came out without an emergency.

At every signals, vehicles took around four to five minutes to cross any signal due to huge rush on the fifth day which was not seen in the last four days.

Traffic surgeon Kamal Uddin of Mirpur-1 signal said people's rush increased on roads from the morning. Some of them came out for their emergency needs. Day labourers gathered in front of Pragati Sarani in Dhaka.

There was heavy traffic and large crowds in various parts of the capital, including New Market, Nilkhet, Hatirpool, Bangla Motor and Green Road areas on Monday.

The situation in the alleys and side roads in Old Dhaka, Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor, Bakshibazar and Pallashi was similar to the past few days, but those in Rampura, Hazipara and Malibagh areas were more crowded.

According to the government order, only shops selling necessities are allowed to open during the lockdown, but all sorts of stores have begun opening their shutters, in violation of health protocols. Store owners quickly pretend to close down when police patrols arrive.

Fish, vegetable and dry goods stores in Azimpur's Chapra Mosque area were open and heavy crowds could be seen in the area.

Stores selling furniture, bedding, sanitary goods, electronics and clothing were open at Mirpur-12. Many of them were operating with their shutters partially down.

Crowds could also be seen at wet markets and dry good stores around the city, including Rampura. Rickshaws in Kakrail, Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan were carrying more passengers than the previous days.

Many rickshaw pullers, like many other people from lower-income groups, were not wearing masks.

Police stopped and questioned cars going past the check posts at Kakrail, Fakirer Pool and Paltan. Law enforcers could also be seen at the Azimpur intersection and the Lalbagh Fort Gate area.

There were more people on the roads in Mirpur and more cars and rickshaws on the main roads and alleys.

Many office employees walked to work in the Pallabi area. Many others said they were going out to shop. But there seemed to be less strict adherence to lockdown restrictions, with fewer people wearing masks.





