Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cars, crowds swell on streets on 5th day of lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

As the banks and other financial institutions reopened on Monday and there were more people and presence of private cars and rickshaws in large numbers on the Dhaka streets on the fifth day of the seven-day lockdown.
Members of police, BGB, RAB and army are active at check-posts. For this, the queue of huge number of vehicles was seen on both sides of the check-posts.
On-duty army personnel checked every car in Kakoli intersection. They detained the persons with the vehicles who came out without an emergency.     
At every signals, vehicles took around four to five minutes to cross any signal due to huge rush on the fifth day which was not seen in the last four days.
Traffic surgeon Kamal Uddin of Mirpur-1 signal said people's rush increased on roads from the morning. Some of them came out for their emergency needs. Day labourers gathered in front of Pragati Sarani in Dhaka.
There was heavy traffic and large crowds in various parts of the capital, including New Market, Nilkhet, Hatirpool, Bangla Motor and Green Road areas on Monday.
The situation in the alleys and side roads in Old Dhaka, Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor, Bakshibazar and Pallashi was similar to the past few days, but those in Rampura, Hazipara and Malibagh areas were more crowded.
According to the government order, only shops selling necessities are allowed to open during the lockdown, but all sorts of stores have begun opening their shutters, in violation of health protocols. Store owners quickly pretend to close down when police patrols arrive.
Fish, vegetable and dry goods stores in Azimpur's Chapra Mosque area were open and heavy crowds could be seen in the area.
Stores selling furniture, bedding, sanitary goods, electronics and clothing were open at Mirpur-12. Many of them were operating with their shutters partially down.
Crowds could also be seen at wet markets and dry good stores around the city, including Rampura. Rickshaws in Kakrail, Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan were carrying more passengers than the previous days.
Many rickshaw pullers, like many other people from lower-income groups, were not wearing masks.
Police stopped and questioned cars going past the check posts at Kakrail, Fakirer Pool and Paltan. Law enforcers could also be seen at the Azimpur intersection and the Lalbagh Fort Gate area.
There were more people on the roads in Mirpur and more cars and rickshaws on the main roads and alleys.
Many office employees walked to work in the Pallabi area. Many others said they were going out to shop.  But there seemed to be less strict adherence to lockdown restrictions, with fewer people wearing masks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Half of Covid patients from villages: DG Health
India’s third Covid wave from August, peak in September: Report
Flash floods feared in North as rivers continue to swell
BD lowers minimum age for Covid vaccines to 35 years
Inform PM about non-approval of BUET’s low cost ventilator: HC  
Oxygen crisis bodes ill for C-19 patients as infections rise countrywide
Cars, crowds swell on streets on 5th day of lockdown
Currency counterfeiters up and running again before Eid


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft