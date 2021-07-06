Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Currency counterfeiters up and running again before Eid

Two held with forged notes, money printing materials from Ashulia

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Mamunur Rashid

Forged currency syndicates have targeted the cattle markets across the country ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha like the previous years. The fear is not unfounded if past experiences are taken into consideration, according to sources.
In the capital and other divisional cities forged currency syndicates have planned to circulate counterfeit notes in the cattle market, said law enforcement officials.
The syndicates engaged in currency forgery are active again trying to make a quick buck before Eid-ul-Azha. The syndicates are not only printing forged currency notes in bulk but also using dishonest bank officials and money changers to push these counterfeit notes into circulation.
Following arrests      of several members of such syndicates from different districts in the last few months, law enforcers claimed to have learned about these illegal schemes.
Fake note makers are up and spreading crores of counterfeit bank notes across the country ahead of the upcoming Eid ul-Azha.
According to sources, the demand for counterfeit money has increased ahead of Eid as retailers are able to exchange counterfeit money easily.
Fake note makers are found adopting new techniques to make such notes avoiding detection, according to law enforcers.
Every time law enforcers manage to nab some fake note traders, the real culprits slip through the net and remain at large. Law enforcers also came to know that the arrested fake note makers return to their illegal activities after securing bail of the court.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday have detained two persons along with fake currencies of Tk 2,000 from Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka.
The detained persons are Md Jasim, 35, and Md Ala Uddin Hossain Hawlader, 34, residents of Jhalakathi district.
RAB-4 official Lt Col Rakib Mahmud Khan said acting on a tip-off, the elite force raided Gazirchat area under Ashulia Police Station on Sunday evening and nabbed the two operatives of a syndicate of supplying fake currency.
The RAB men also recovered seven mobile phone sets and Tk 9,480 in cash from their possessions.
Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested three persons on May 2 in connection with note forgery from Kamrangichar area of Dhaka.
Of the arrested, Imam Hossain and Md Pias completed their diploma from the Govt Polytechnic College in Barishal. One of them used to work as a network engineer and another as an engineer at a textile mills.  
They joined hands with the leader of a note forgery gang, Jiban Hossain, to earn some easy money. Jiban used to pay each Tk 22,000 per month apparently.  Police found counterfeit money from under the bed, under the mattress, hidden inside clothes in the closet, and seized around Tk 46 lakh worth of fake notes and counterfeit money-making materials, he said. The stockpiled equipment was enough to make another Tk 1.5 crore worth of fake notes, said police.
A high official of Detective Branch (DB) of police told the Daily Observer that counterfeit note syndicate members used to sell Tk 1 lakh worth of counterfeit notes for only Tk 10,000 to Tk 12,000 but are now selling the same for Tk 35,000 to Tk 40,000.  "We have already increased vigilance to detect their [the syndicates'] hideouts." he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Half of Covid patients from villages: DG Health
India’s third Covid wave from August, peak in September: Report
Flash floods feared in North as rivers continue to swell
BD lowers minimum age for Covid vaccines to 35 years
Inform PM about non-approval of BUET’s low cost ventilator: HC  
Oxygen crisis bodes ill for C-19 patients as infections rise countrywide
Cars, crowds swell on streets on 5th day of lockdown
Currency counterfeiters up and running again before Eid


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft