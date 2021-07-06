164 daily deaths, 9,964 cases as C-19 situation turning grim



A female member of Border Guard Bangladesh intercepts a private car at Motijheel in the capital to ask the driver the reason behind his coming out during the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 5,185 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 87.87 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 29.30 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.13 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.59.

A total of 34,002 samples were tested in 605 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 109 were men, and 55 were women. Of the victims, 148 died in different hospitals across the country while 15 at home.

Besides, one patient died on way to hospital.

In the meantime, Khulna division again saw the highest number of deaths reporting 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Besides, the Dhaka division also saw a large number of daily deaths as 40 people died there in the preceding 24 hours. Moreover, the Chattogram division reported 18 deaths, Rajshahi and Rangpur 16 each, Barishal nine, Sylhet eight, and Mymensingh division saw two deaths from Covid19.

The pandemic has, so far, claimed the lives of 10,785 men and 4,444 women in Bangladesh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,995,000 lives and infected as many as 184,677,000 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 168,996,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









