Strict lockdown extended till July 14

The ongoing seven-day countrywide strict lockdown, which was on force from July 1, has been extended till July 14 from July 7 to prevent the wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The Cabinet Division on Monday issued a circular extending the restriction for seven more days following the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The restrictions imposed through the circular earlier will be effective during the extended period too, the notification of the Cabinet Division said.

Earlier on Sunday, the technical advisory committee suggested the government for extending the restrictions of the strict lockdown by one more week to curb infections.

According to the experts, the number of Covid-19 patients, infected with highly contagious Delta variant of the deadly virus, increased in Bangladesh since it was detected here in April this year.

The Delta variant was detected in 48 percent of samples in May while it was 78 percent in June this

year, according to a report published by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the highest daily 164 deaths from Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, since the pandemic hit the country more than 15 months ago.

The day before, second highest daily death of 153 persons from coronavirus was recorded in Covid-19 units of different hospitals across the country.

Imposing the ongoing restrictions from July 1, the government, on June 30 issued a notification for one-week strict lockdown as Covid-19 infections took a dangerous turn in the country.

After enforcement of a limited lockdown from June 28 to 30, the country will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from July 1 to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19. Following the necessity of the lockdown, the government may extend the period further after the seven days.

Regarding the proposal of extension, Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee Prof Mohammad Sahidullah on Sunday told The Daily Observer, "We want the lockdown to be extended for another week. That should be done scientifically."

To control the second wave of coronavirus infection, the government has been issuing step-by-step restrictions since April 5 this year. In addition to the nationwide restrictions, this time the local administration also issued special restrictions in different areas. But even then the situation was not under control and strict restrictions were imposed across the country.

According to the notification issued on June 30 and extended on July 5, all offices of government, semi-government, autonomous and private entities, except the emergency services, will remain closed during the lockdown.

It also said under the 'Army in Aid to Civil Power Act', the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level. The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.

According to the notice, the district magistrates will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at district levels to determine the jurisdiction, method, and time of patrolling of the Army, BGB, Police, Rab and Ansar forces.

The Public Administration Ministry has appointed 128 executive magistrates at the field level to help enforcement of the strict lockdown.

The notification said the public transports in roads, rail and waterways and all types of motorised vehicles will also remain closed during the period. Operation of all domestic flights will also remain suspended for normal passengers but, limited scale of domestic flights will be operated for the transit passengers with international tickets.

All shops including shopping malls and markets, all tourist centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will remain closed. All public gatherings such as social events like wedding ceremonies, birthdays, picnics and parties, and political and religious events will also remain suspended.

Operation of trucks, lorries, covered vans and cargo vessels used for transportation of goods will be exempted from the ban while all ports (air, sea, naval and land) and related offices will also be exempted from the ban.

It said that the industrial units and factories including readymade garments, knitwear and textiles will remain open and self-managed following health rules.

According to the notice, the food shops and hotels and restaurants will remain open for takeaway or online services from 8:00am to 8:00pm while the kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open places from 9:00am to 5:00pm following hygiene rules. The market authorities or local administration will ensure the issues.

Except for absolute necessity of medicine and daily essential products, treatment, burial or funeral, no one can go outside during the period. Movements will be allowed for Covid-19 vaccine candidates upon presenting vaccine cards.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued a set of instructions regarding prayers in the mosque and other religious worships following hygiene rules.







