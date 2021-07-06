Ujirpur OC, inspector withdrawn

BARISHAL, July 7: The Officer- in Charge and an inspector of Ujirpur Police Station in Barishal were suspended on Monday over sexually assaulting a woman during remand.

The OC was identified as Ziaul Ahsan and the inspector as Mainul Islam, according to police sources.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bangladesh Police (Barishal range) SM Akhtaruzzaman confirmed the media of the report.

"We withdrew them after receiving a complaint of custodial harassment. A departmental case will also be filed against them," he said. The woman was arrested in connection to a murder case on June 28.

Police produced her before a court that placed her on a two-day remand on June 30. She was again produced before the court on Friday following her remand.

That is when she brought allegations of sexual harassment and torture during her remand.



