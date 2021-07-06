Info minister urges journos to publish authentic reports

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday urged journalists to publish authentic reports.

He also asked them to check and verify the information before the report was published.

He made the call while exchanging views with the newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) in the ministry auditorium at secretariat.

Ministry's Secretary Mokbul Hossain, BSRF President Tapan Bishwas, General Secretary Mas Udul Hoque, Vice President Motahar Hossain, Joint Secretary Mahde Azad Masum, Organizing Secretary Akter Hossain, Finance Secretary Shafiullah Sumon, Office Secretary Muskayet Mashreq, Publicity Secretary Bahram Khan, Training Secretary Tawhidul Islam and other executive committee members were present at the event.

The minister urged all journalist leaders to ensure that no misreporting is being done.

Regarding vaccination for the journalists as frontline fighter, he said journalists would be given priority during vaccination. To ensure it, the ministry will consult with the officials concerned so that journalists can be enrolled on priority basis as frontline fighters.

In response to a query on BNP's statement and Khaleda Zia's treatment outside the jail, Hasan Mahmud said it now seems that the decision to allow the BNP leader to take treatment outside was wrong. The government should now reconsider the decision and take her back to the jail as prisoner, he said.









