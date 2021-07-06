DMP starts food distribution among poor people daily

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday launched a weeklong food distribution programme aimed at providing food assistance to 5,000 destitute people daily in the capital.

"The daily food distribution will be conducted in 50 police station areas ... the DMP will distribute food among the rootless people, street children, under privileged and day laborer in the capital," an official release said.

The food distribution will take place by ensuring proper health guidelines during the corona pandemic. -BSS