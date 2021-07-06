39 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases with health authorities confirming 39 new cases in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.

The recent spike in dengue cases has become a cause of concern when the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 120 patients diagnosed with Dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). -UNB







