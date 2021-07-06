Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

39 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases with health authorities confirming 39 new cases in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.
The recent spike in dengue cases has become a cause of concern when the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 120 patients diagnosed with Dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP starts food distribution among poor people daily
TCB start selling essential goods in Rajshahi
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami
5 criminals including TikTok Hridoy's aide held in city
39 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Electricity makes hilly life safe
Applications invited for Mother of Humanity Award
Thrust on recruiting quality teachers, increasing budget on education


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft