

Ensure OMS facility for all low income earners



The sale would run in every divisional city, district and upazila through TCB's 450 trucks. Initially, Soybean oil, lentils and sugar would be sold at a lower cost. Each customer will be allowed to buy 2 to 4 kg of sugar, 2 kg of lentils and 2 to 5 litres of soybean oil at a time. Moreover, every truck will carry 500 to 800 kgs of sugar, 300 to 600 kgs of lentils and 800 to 1,200 litres of soybean oil.



We welcome the TCB's move to come forward in aid of low-income people during the lockdown and particularly ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, the move comes at a time when the country's low-income groups, are struggling to afford daily essential commodities due to expected economic fallouts of the pandemic.



The struggle has become starkly noticeable in the case of our daily wage-earners and rickshaw pullers - passing through testing times amidst soaring prices of almost every essential commodity in local markets. As for the daily wage-earners, they are also unable to go out to find work during the ongoing shutdown. Therefore, it is inevitable to bring as many low income people under the latest OMS scheme.



While we commend the TCB move to help poor people with low cost commodities, we feel, it is also important to fast expand OMS operations with increased number of goods and mobile trucks so to cover even a wider area. In particular, need of the hour for the TCB is to widen its operations in the country's pandemic-hit northern and western districts and divisions.



Concurrently, expecting even harder days ahead, TCB must increase its stocks to run operations beyond the month of July. Not to forget mounting death and infection rates coupled with fast spreading of the Indian Delta Variant, the country's current reality is repeatedly hinting at a grim future. Also it is important to include vital essential commodities as rice, potatoes, onions, powder milk, salt and dry fruits in the existing list. Since the TCB price range is within affordable range for low income earners, it will be only better if procurement quantity for the buyer is doubled.



