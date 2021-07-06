Video
Letter To the Editor

The impact of social media

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Dear Sir
We are living in the modern era of science and technology. Social media is a computer-based technology that facilitates the sharing of ideas, exchanging thoughts, and information via the virtual networks and communities. It gives the users quick electronic communication of content. The most popular social media are- Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, WeChat, Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube etc.

As the popularity of social media spreads all over the world, it has got mixed opinions of its impact on our daily life. Social media has reduced the world into a global village. The positive impact of social media are, faster communication, useful information, chances of skill development, social media marketing and online shopping etc. On the other hand, when most of us happy to stay connected on social media but too much use of it may also lead to addiction. That will fuel the feeling of anxiety, depression, isolation, frustration, loneliness, and sadness etc.

All in all, social media is a very useful platform, but we must be aware of its dangers and the bad impacts. As a nation, we must have the initiatives to prevent this from happening to our young generation.

Mansurin Akhter Rima
Jagannath University, Dhaka



