Socialization process is hampered amid C-19 pandemic

Socialization is a psychosocial process. In this process a person has to learn a lot from his birth to the last day of life in order to adapt to the social environment. At different levels of the learning process, parents, family members, relatives, playmates, peer groups, friends, neighbours, educational institutions, religious institutions, media, workplace and other people of the society play an important role. Through this process a person becomes a member of the society by learning his own language, family rules, etiquette, manners, social customs, social discipline, rituals, values, etc. This lifelong learning process is called socialization. If socialization is not appropriate, the mental development of the child or person may be disrupted. If any kind of irregularity occurs in the process of socialization of a person, its effect falls on the society.



Covid-19 pandemic has transfigured the way people live around the world. Socialization process of the individual, especially children, adolescents and students has challenged also. There have already been many studies on the social, economic, political, health and psychological impact of this disease. However, its impact on the socialization process has not yet been conducted in our country to the best of our knowledge.



People are forced to stay at home due to various measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as maintaining social distance, imposing strict lockdown or shutdown, closing of educational institutions and other public places. Many businesses have been closed, thousands of people have lost their jobs. Fear, anxiety and stress caused by these have adversely affected the family and children. A large portion of population in our country is children, adolescent and students. They are also suffering from this pandemic.



The Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the socialization process of children, adolescents and students. Family is the most important place through which the process of socialization process begins. A number of studies have shown that due to Covid-19 anxiety, uncertainty, quarrel, conflict are persisting in many families. Its effects are falling on the children and their normal socialization process is being hampered. In addition, newborns are also being deprived of proper socialization process. They are not getting acquainted with any of the relatives except their parents and they are being deprived of the feelings and affection of other members of the family.



Peers of children and adolescents play a strong role in the socialization process. Children, adolescents communicate with their playmates through play, develop physical skills that help them building strong morale, feelings and develop leadership qualities. But during Covid-19 period children or boys and girls have become isolated from each other for maintaining social distance for fear of corona infection. They are not able to play sports or engage in any other creative activities like before, which are hampering their proper socialization.



The educational institution is an important place for the socialization of students. In educational institutions, students interact among themselves, play together and learn a lot from their teachers which helps them its socialization process. Beside the regular curriculum, the educational institutions also teach students social values, social norms and social habits. Since educational institutions have been closed for almost a year and a half, adverse reactions have been created on the mental condition of the students.



The role of mass media in socialization process is also important. However, they play a secondary role in socialization process. Watching and listening to corona news in the media, especially on television, puts a kind of psychological pressure on children, which keeps them in constant fear and hinders their normal socialization process. But during corona period, the media is constantly working to keep the morale of the children strong and fresh by promoting various awareness programs, movie and cartoon.



During Corona period, children, adolescents and students' normal socialization process are being disrupted due to excessive use of digital device dependent games. Moreover, with the closure of parks or recreation centres, digital device dependent games are becoming more prevalent, negative effects are being seen among children.



We do not know yet to which extent the Corona pandemic is affecting the normal socialization process of children, adolescents and students. But there is no doubt that the normal socialization process of a generation has been challenged seriously. Due to fear, anxiety, uncertainty, mistrust, hampering of formal education; a generation's mental and social imbalances transpired. In this context, experts need to focus on how to deal with this challenge and keep ways forward for the future generation.



Parents should spend more time with their children. They should engage them in other sports as much as possible at home to reduce their dependence on digital devices. Reading funny story books, recite rhymes, teach drawing, watching a kids' movies together, virtual interaction with relatives at home and abroad, taking children to the rooftop garden if available, enjoying the view of the sky and surroundings, playing ludo, carom or solving puzzles, if possible to organize a fun event with all the children living in the same building, etc. Through these activities the morale of the children can be kept high, fear and anxiety will be removed. These will help their socialization process and it will be possible to overcome this transition period.

Dr A H M Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman, Dept of Social Work, Bangamata Sheikh Fajilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University, Jamalpur.

Dr Matiur Rahman, Research

Consultant, Human Development

Research Center, Dhaka







