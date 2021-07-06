

The inflow and outflow of capital



But the convertibility of capital account is very restricted and almost non-functional. Convertibility of capital account is allowing capital to flow freely in or out of a country without controls or restrictions--is known as capital account convertibility. The flows of capital--debt, equity, and direct and real estate investment--between one country and others are recorded in the capital account of a country's balance of payment. Outflows include resident's purchases of foreign assets and repayment of foreign loans; inflows include foreigner's investments in home-country residents.



Different countries made their capital account convertible for: (a) to make the economy internationally competitive, (b) to integrate the economy with global monetary and fiscal system, (c) to increase investment and economic growth, in form of FDI and portfolio investment and (d) to achieve more stable economic growth.



Many scholarly studies find that capital account openness is found to have positive impact on the depth and efficiency of the domestic financial system. The external private capital has become a very important source of funds for investors even in the developing economies. Financial integration and free capital mobility facilitate a more efficient global allocation of savings and help channel resources into the most productive uses, and thus increasing economic growth and welfare. Capital market liberalization is considered as an integral component of the overall liberalization process in developing countries.



Convertibility of currency is heavily related to the globalization process because without making our currency convertible to other foreign currencies, the international trade transaction cannot make easily and timely. On the other hand, Full convertibility implies free transaction in both current account and capital account of Balance of Payment (BOP) of a country. Capital account liberalization has contributed to higher investment, faster growth and rising living standards in many countries.



There are many arguments have been advanced for capital account liberalization. Some of those important arguments are:

(a) Allocation arguments: Capital account liberalization reduces interest rate differentials across currencies and countries, and thereby reduces international differences in the cost of capital. As a consequence, investment becomes more efficient. This argument is identical to standard arguments on the gains from free trade in goods and services. It maximizes efficiency in the world's use of capital, a scarce resource.



(b) Individual freedom: Individuals should be free to dispose of their income and wealth as per convenience and choice. In a liberal economy, property owners should be free to dispose of their assets as and where they wish keeping on records of global assets and cash deposits without involvement illegal activities or tax avoidance or evasion. Capital market controls prevent individuals from diversifying their asset portfolios. Abolition of controls facilitates risk reduction. (c) Macroeconomic discipline--Countries stand to gain by establishing the capital markets in support of good policies, because capital markets are forward looking, the possibility of large inward or outward capital flows imposes an element of constraint on government policies, requiring that these be feasible over the longer term. (d) Financial market discipline--intense capital mobility puts greater burdens on a country to ensure that its financial system is well supervised and regulated. In order to have more supervision of inflow and outflow of cash and capital in the in free international capital markets, nations will be required to conform to international standards with regard to reporting and to financial regulation.



(e) Others: The interest rate in developing countries like Bangladesh is higher than the global standard. The open capital market will bring down the interest rate to same level.



The local industries need vertical integrations of source of raw-materials and end market through the overseas investments through involve in global supply chain. Bangladesh also needs technology and knowledge in order to develop industrial sector and there is no alternative to overseas investment to acquire these technology and knowledge.



The overall economy of Bangladesh suggested that the country has to improve its macro-economic accounts further in order to make Taka convertible on capital account transactions. One of the important players is Bangladesh economy is export of readymade garment. This sector has been developed with the trade liberalization (duty free import of raw materials, back to back letter of credit). Bangladesh needs further liberalization of economy through liberalization of trade and investment. One country cannot open its trade sector without going for convertibility. Convertibility is positively related with country's international trade and the financial deepness. Bangladesh has to integrate trade and financial liberalization measures effectively and orderly to achieve benefits from it.



Moreover, at the current economic condition in Bangladesh, higher growth rate can be achieved by supplementing the country's lower domestic saving by foreign capital inflows. Experience of other countries suggests that capital outflow has to be permitted to increase the net inflows in the long run, because controls on outflows effectively reduce inflows also. Moreover, high inflow of capital has not always proved to be a positive factor in the economic growth.



Capital market controls may be evaded through exploitation of special provisions and loopholes or by black or grey market operations. Bangladesh is the unique example of such an economy. The remittance of expatriate works is not channelized to the country through a formal channel and; considering the outflow of illicit transfer of currency to other countries Bangladesh is in 2nd position. The restricted inflow and out flow of currency is one of the reason of an informal foreign currency market.



Bangladesh economy is mostly informal and many citizens from almost all the profession has undeclared and illegal income from bribe, extortion, kick back from government contracts are kept in hiding and overseas investment and deposit in other country is safe for owner of these money. There is a huge demand of foreign currency for illicit transfer to other country and the policy makers are one of the important stakeholders of this curb market.



There is no alternative way for Bangladesh but to open up the trade and financial sector. Based on experiences of other countries, it is now widely accepted that external financial liberalization should follow internal financial liberalization and Bangladesh is no exception to it. The aim of internal liberalization of Bangladesh is to attain higher growth and stability on its macro-economic factors. The already fragile banking sector should need further attention regarding solvency and non-performing assets.



Some informal studies of overseas investment in real states and deposits revealed that the policy makers of our country are mostly involved in illegal transfer to funds. The Foreign Minister recently said that more than half of the Bangladeshi residents in North America are bureaucrats. The academia and professional researchers are not willing to undertake any rigorous study on this subject due to obvious reasons.

M S Siddiqui is Legal Economist







