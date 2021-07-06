Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

14 Rohinga people nabbed in Moulvibazar

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, July 3: Police nabbed 14 Rohinga people including women and children in Moulvibazar town. They were nabbed from Dhaka bus-stoppage area in the town in the evening on Friday.
Of the nabbed, 11 are of two separate family members and the remaining three are from other families.
The nabbed Rohinga people are Md Hamid Husen, 50, his siblings Harun, 18, Junayed, 14, Osman Goni, 10, Omar Faruque, 16, Noor Begum, 16, Noor Kayeda, 7, and Sadia Fathema, 3, and Shafique, 22, his wife Minara, 20, and their son Riyaz, 5 months. And three other nabbed are Azizul Haque, 25, Noor Husen, 31, and Sonali, 51.
All of them have come here from the Kutupalong and the Balukhali refuse camps of Ukhia in Cox's Bazar District.
Police and local sources said these 14 people left their respective camps and reached Chittagong on Sunday last on June 27 in search of jobs. As they did not get jobs there, they came in Moulvibazar on Monday (June 28) by roadway from Chittagong in search of jobs. They also failed to manage any work here; they came to the bus-stoppage to go back to Chittagong on Friday evening. At that time, police nabbed them on suspicion.
Md Iyasinul Haque, OC of Moulvibazar Model Police Station, confirmed the matter, and quoting the nabbed people, he said, someone in Chittagong told the Ruhingas that there are facilities of jobs and money in Sylhet.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 Rohinga people nabbed in Moulvibazar
Narsingdi administration organised a view-exchange meeting on corona situation
Bodies of missing woman, daughter recovered from hole
Covid-19: 112 more people die, 2,856 more infected in 24 districts
BRSM donated two high-flow nasal cannulas to Mohammad Ali Hospital
Death of Covid patients at RMCH increases for shortage of ICU beds
3 electrocuted in two districts
Online haat will help sell sacrificial animals of char farmers: Livestock Minister


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft