14 Rohinga people nabbed in Moulvibazar

MOULVIBAZAR, July 3: Police nabbed 14 Rohinga people including women and children in Moulvibazar town. They were nabbed from Dhaka bus-stoppage area in the town in the evening on Friday.

Of the nabbed, 11 are of two separate family members and the remaining three are from other families.

The nabbed Rohinga people are Md Hamid Husen, 50, his siblings Harun, 18, Junayed, 14, Osman Goni, 10, Omar Faruque, 16, Noor Begum, 16, Noor Kayeda, 7, and Sadia Fathema, 3, and Shafique, 22, his wife Minara, 20, and their son Riyaz, 5 months. And three other nabbed are Azizul Haque, 25, Noor Husen, 31, and Sonali, 51.

All of them have come here from the Kutupalong and the Balukhali refuse camps of Ukhia in Cox's Bazar District.

Police and local sources said these 14 people left their respective camps and reached Chittagong on Sunday last on June 27 in search of jobs. As they did not get jobs there, they came in Moulvibazar on Monday (June 28) by roadway from Chittagong in search of jobs. They also failed to manage any work here; they came to the bus-stoppage to go back to Chittagong on Friday evening. At that time, police nabbed them on suspicion.

Md Iyasinul Haque, OC of Moulvibazar Model Police Station, confirmed the matter, and quoting the nabbed people, he said, someone in Chittagong told the Ruhingas that there are facilities of jobs and money in Sylhet.