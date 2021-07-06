Bodies of missing woman, daughter recovered from hole

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, July 5: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter who were allegedly killed and buried near a hole of their house in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya, wife of Shahin Mia of Purba Hatempur Village in the upazila, and her nine-month-old daughter Samia.

Local sources said Shahin Mia and Sumaiya often locked into altercation over family issues.

Sumaiya and her daughter went missing on Wednesday.

Locals informed police after spotting a new hole beside Shahin's house in Purba Hatempur area at around 10am on Saturday.

Police, later, recovered the bodies from there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station Mohammad Abul Bashar said Shahin went into hiding after the incident.

Shahin buried the bodies after killing, local people informed.

However, police detained few family members of Shahin over the incident, the OC added.











