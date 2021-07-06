Covid-19: 112 more people die, 2,856 more infected in 24 districts

A total of 112 more people died of and 2,856 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pabna, Noakhali, Bhola, Natore, Gaibandha and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 51 more people died of and 1,470 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 62,034 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,265 including highest 313 in Khulna, followed by 262 in Kushtia, 175 in Jashore, 107 in Jhenidah, 100 in Chuadanga, 91 in Bagerhat, 75 in Satkhira, 62 in Meherpur, 50 in Narail and 30 in Magura while 46 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 17 were from Kushtia, 13 from Khulna, six from Jashore, five from Magura and Jhenidah each, two from Chuadanga and Bagerhat each, and one in Magura districts of the division.

The new daily infection figures also shows almost increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,304 said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 40,553 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 335 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 8,159 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 86,966 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 84,122 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 384 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 332 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 195 were detected in Jashore followed by 192 in Kushtia, 153 in Bagerhat, 150 in Khulna, 140 in Chuadanga, 125 in Satkhira, 121 in Narail, 113 in Jhenidah, 66 in Magura and 49 in Meherpur districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,626 in Khulna, 13,521 in Jashore, 8,765 in Kushtia, 4,790 in Jhenidah, 3,894 in Bagerhat, 3,805 in Chuadanga, 3,740 in Satkhira, 3,033 in Narail, 2,126 in Meherpur and 1,734 in Magura districts of the division.

BARISHAL: A total of 26 more people died of and 596 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

A total of 17 people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday.

Of the deceased, six died of the virus and 11 others died with its symptoms.

Of them, 13 patients died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal while two each in Pirojpur and Jhalokati districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 321 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 436 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 19,073 in the division.

Among the total infected, 15,265 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.

Earlier, nine more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

With this, the fatality cases from the virus rose to 314 here.

Of the newly deceased, two died of the virus while the remaining seven died with its symptoms.

Two people who died of the virus were identified as a 60-year-old woman of Muladi Upazila in Barishal District and a 70-year-old man from Rajapur Upazila in Jhalokati.

The total fatality rate now stands at 1.72 per cent in the division.

Meanwhile, 160 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the virus infection rate is 60 per cent in Jhalokati while death rate is 1.82 per cent, 11.04 per cent in Patuakhali while death rate is 2.27, 10.7 per cent in Barguna while death rate is 2.04 per cent, and the death rate in Bhola is 1.25 per cent.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours 6am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 13 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon, three from Natore, and one from Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Kushtia districts.

Some 495 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Eight more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Of the deceased, six were identified as Moqbul Hossain, 75, and Abdul Latif, of Sadar; Rup Kumar Basak, 45, of Dupchanchia; Manzurul Alam, 55, and Halima Begum, 40, of Adamdighi; and Chompa, 39, of Joypurhat.

All of the six identified died at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 427 in the district.

Meanwhile, 314 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,693 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 1,162 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 314 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 247 are in Sadar, 16 in Sariakandi, 15 in Adamdighi, nine in Sherpur, seven in Shibganj, six in Gabtali, five in Dupchanchia and Dhunat each, and two in Kahalu and Nandigram upazilas each.

Some 75 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recovery cases rose to 12,995 in the district.

Currently, a total of 108 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 247 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 99 at TMSS Medical College Hospital.

PABNA: Six people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the district in the last 24 hours till 10am on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rokeya Khatun, 60, wife of late Korban Sarkar of Charkurulia Village under Laxmikunda Union, Amirul Islam Khan, 7, son of Zain Uddin Khan of Charmirkamari Mathalpara Village under Salimpur Union, and Rimaul, wife of Rafiqul Islam Shahin of Shailpara area in Sadar Upazila; Riju Pramanik, 60, of Chakanaricha Bagabaria Village, and Noore Alam, 65, of Banglabazar area under Pabna Municipality; and Nazmul Islam, 62, of Sujanagar Upazila.

Pabna General Hospital Acting Assistant Director Dr. Saleh Muhammad Ali said they were admitted to the hospital with the virus symptoms.

Later, they died there while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 139 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,117 in the district.

Pabna CS Dr Monisar Chowdhury confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said a total of 651 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 139 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 21.35 per cent.

A total of 6,069 samples have, so far, been tested in the district.

The infection rate of the total cases is 05.17 per cent here.

There are 30 corona positive patients admitted in different hospitals.

Besides, 25 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate of 16.99 per cent in the district.

NOAKHALI: one more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus cases to 145 here.

Meanwhile, 158 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 11,702 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 448 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 158 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.92 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 57 are in Sadar, 21 in Begumganj, 20 in Companiganj, 14 in Kabirhat and Senbag each, 12 in Sonaimuri and Chatkhil each, and eight in Subarnachar upazilas.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 20 from Senbag, 50 from Begumganj, 19 from Kabirhat, 13 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Companiganj and Subarnachar upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 7,570 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 45 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Shaheed Bhulu Stadium while 3,987 are in isolation.

BHOLA: A young man died with coronavirus-like symptoms at Bhola General Hospital in the district town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 20, a resident of Borhanuddin Upazila.

The deceased's family and the hospital sources said Abdul Maleq had been suffering with cold, fever and diarrhoea for the last six days.

As his condition was deteriorated, he was admitted to Bhola General Hospital.

Later, he died there at around 11am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

His sample was collected and sent for test.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 2,037 in the district.

Bhola Acting CS Dr Mohammad Sirajuddin confirmed the information.

He said a total of 35 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 15 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 15,486 samples have, so far, been tested here.

Among the total infected, 26 people died of the virus and 50 died with its symptoms in the district.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A former teacher died of coronavirus in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Majid, 79, a former teacher of Kalikapur High School in the upazila. He was a resident of Kalikapur Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Abdul Majid tested positive for the virus on June 26.

After being tested posive for the virus, he was admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at around 8:45am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

With this, three people died of the virus in the upazila in the last 15 days.

A total of 316 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the upazila.

GAIBANDHA: A total of 57 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,229 here.

Gaibandha CS Dr AM Akter Hossain confirmed the information on Monday.

He said a total of 120 samples have been tested at Gaibandha 250-bed General Hospital Covid-19 laboratory in the last 24 hours where 57 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar, seven in Sadullapur, 6 in Gobindaganj and Palashbari each, three in Sundarganj, two in Fulchhari and one in Saghata upazilas.

With this, the total infection rate of the virus now stands at 30.83 per cent.

The rate of positivity is 30.83 per cent.

Among the total infected, 1,871 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 23 died of it in the district.

Some 435 people are now undergoing treatment at isolation.

The number of treatment centre of Covid-19 patients in the district is 25, of them 7 is government and the rest 18 is non-government. Number of beds of Covid-19 patients is 671.

Of them, 481 are in the government centre and the rest 190 in non-government centre.

Number of doctors is in government treatment centre is 135 while number of doctors in non-government treatment centre is 19.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 107 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,368 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday night.

Of the newly infected people, 92 are in Sadar, six in Karimganj, three in Katiadi and Bhairab each, two in Hossainpur and one in Nikli upazilas.

With this, the upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,959 are in Sadar, 150 in Hossainpur, 242 in Karimganj, 176 in Tarail, 299 in Pakundia, 416 in Katiadi, 253 in Kuliarchar, 1213 in Bhairab, 76 in Nikli, 421 in Bajitpur, 55 in Itna, 64 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,253 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 91died of it in the district.



