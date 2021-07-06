Video
Home Countryside

Death of Covid patients at RMCH increases for shortage of ICU beds

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 4: Due to ICU shortage, death cases are continuing to rise in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Patients are being kept waiting for ICU beds.
During a visit to RMCH's ICU on Sunday, 103 corona patients were seen waiting for serial against its 20 ICU beds.
Hospital sources said, the death of corona patients in the hospital is increasing due to crisis of ICU beds; the number of deaths would be lower if corona patients are treated timely in the ICU.
Some corona patients have been admitted to the hospital after their lungs got severely damaged.
In this situation, corona patients and their relatives are demanding increase in ICU beds in the hospital.
According to hospital authorities, RMCH had a total of 20 ICUs before the corona infection. At present, there are 30 ICUs in the hospital. Of these, 20 ICUs are allocated for corona patients and the remaining 10 for others. All the 20 ICUs are full of patients.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, said, patients requiring high-flow nasal cannula are less likely to survive; over 50 per cent have died. The number of ICUs in the hospital is much less than the current patients' demand, he added.
He said, the hospital has a plan to increase the ICU beds on the basis of the demand.


