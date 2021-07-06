Video
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:12 AM
3 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondents

Three people including a boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Jhenidah, on Friday.
KISHOREGANJ: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Pakundia and Sadar upazilas of the district on Friday.
A boy was electrocuted in Pakundia Upazila in the afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Riyed Mia, 11, son of Md Ismail Hossain of Chandipasha Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Riyed came in contact with live electricity while charging an auto-rickshaw, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Sarowar Jahan confirmed the incident.
On the other hand a man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Sumon Bhuiyan, 30, son of Md Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, was a resident of Austabarga Village in the upazila. He was an electrician.
Local sources said Sumon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in the area, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him death.
Kishoreganj Model PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddque confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: A young man was electrocuted in Holidhani area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin Hossain, 25, son of Lalu Miah, a resident of the upazila.
Local sources said Al Amin came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting grass in a orchard nearby the house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


