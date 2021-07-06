

Online haat will help sell sacrificial animals of char farmers: Livestock Minister

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken up pragmatic initiative so that the cattle farmers' owners of the main land and the char ones could get fair prices, selling their sacrificial animals.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim made the comments while addressing an inaugural function on online haat of sacrificial animals prepared by the char farmers of the district virtually joining from his office in Dhaka in the morning as chief guest.

Valokini.com and Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organisation, jointly organised the webinar while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of www.valokini.com Karamotullah Biplob moderated the ceremony and Executive Chief of GUK M. Abdus Salam spoke at the function as special guest.

President of Bangladesh Livestock Association Md. Imran Hossain, Coordinator of GUK Aftab Hossain, char cattle farmer Ataur Rahman, district correspondent of The Daily Observer Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, district correspondent of Masranga television Siddique Alam Doyal, district correspondent of DBC Riktu Proshad, Boishaki TV correspondent Md. Biplob Islam, among others, addressed the function during the open discussion sessions.

The speakers, in their speech, said, generally the char farmers rear cow, goat, sheep all the year round.

They sell the animals at different haats of the district before the Eid-ul- Azha to earn economic profit by which they lead their livelihood and meet up the expanses of the families, the speakers said.

To halt the spread of corona, the government stopped all haats of the district; as a result, the cattle farmers of 165 chars in the district are in tension and anxiety with their sacrificial animals, they added.

The char cattle farmers are more worried about their animals whether they could sell their animals in fair prices or not during the ongoing corona pandemic and lockdown, they further added.

Taking this in view, the authorities of valokini.com and GUK took initiative to sell the sacrificial animals of the chars through online they said, adding that such initiative would help the interested people purchase sacrificial animals at reasonable prices and without any harassment, they continued.

Valokini.com CEO Karamot Ullah Bipob said, anyone would see the sacrificial animals through online, and then the interested persons would talk to the person concerned over mobile phone and he or she would choose his or her sacrificial animal mentioned with number.

After negotiation, the client would send 25% money of the total value of the animal through Bkash or manually, he also said.

As per their condition, the authorities of valokini.com or GUK would go to the house of the client before one or two days of Eid festival and handover the sacrificial animal taking the rest money, he added.

Minister SM Rezaul Karim, in his speech, stressed the need for popularising the online haat of sacrificial animal as the country has been turned into digitized one at the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister also sought cooperation of all the concerned especially the media men to popularise the online haat and thanked Valokini.com and GUK for introducing the online haat to help the char farmers sell their sacrificial animals at fair prices amid corona pandemic situation.

Later, the Minister formally inaugurated the online haat and wished its overall success as chief guest.









