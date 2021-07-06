36 people detained on different charges

At least 36 people have been detained on different charges in four districts- Bagerhat, Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Jhenidah, recently.

BAGERHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained four poachers with two deer hides in Sharankhola Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The detained persons are Md Jakir Mallik, 45, and his son Md Omer Sani Mallik, 19, Md Masum Farazi, 30, and Md Hafizur Pahlan, 35.

RAB-6 Khulna Assistant Director (Media) ASP Md Bajlur Rashid confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.

He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Beribandh area at early hours and detained them, said ASP Bajlur.

They were handed over to Sharankhola Police Station (PS) after filing a case against them, the ASP added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a fugitive convict in three fraud cases from Bagha Upazila in the district early Saturday. The arrested person is Jahangir Hossain, a resident of Sultanpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at early hours and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives from Wednesday noon till Thursday noon, arrested 18 people on different charges in the district.

District Police Control Room sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dadra Babupara area of Sadar Upazila and arrested Shahinur Alam, 21, son of Saidul Mandol, with arms.

In separate drives, police also arrested 17 others on different charges during the last 24 hours.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following court orders.

Superintend of Joypurhat Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

JHENIDAH: Border Guard Bangaladesh (BGB) detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals in Maheshpur border areas of the district on Wednesday when they were entering the country illegally from India.

Of the detained people, seven are women and two children while the rest are men.








