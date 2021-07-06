Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five minors among six drown in five districts

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondents

Six people including five minors drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Natore and Madaripur, in three days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR:  A minor girl and a teen-age boy drowned in the upazila of the district on Saturday and Monday.
The minor girl drowned in flood water in the upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Lamia Khatun, 8, daughter of Lalchan, a resident of Purba Suryanagar Village under Kalaspar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Lamia along with two other children was going to visit her paternal aunt's house in the area at around 10:30am.
At one stage, she slipped into a roadside ditch filled with flood water.
Later, locals recovered her body.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.  
In another incident, a mentally-challenged teenage boy drowned in a ditch in the upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Razib, 16, son of Habibullah alias Kala, a resident of Nanni Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Nazim was going to Nanni Bazar from home at around 7:30am amid rain.
At one stage, he slipped into a roadside ditch and went missing there.
Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the ditch.
Nanni Union Parishad Chairman AKM Mahbubur Rahman Liton confirmed the incident.
MANIKGANJ: A man drowned in the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon while fishing.
Deceased Abu Bakr, 34, was the son of Mansur Molla, a resident of Shait Ghar Tewta Village in the upazila.
Tewta Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Quader Jilani said Abu Bakr went to the river to catch fish in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the river and drowned due to the strong currents.
Later, locals rescued him and were taking him to a local hospital but he died on the way, the UP chairman added.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 8, daughter of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Beripotal Village under Kazipur Municipality.
The deceased's family sources said Sadia went missing in a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members rescued her from the pond at noon and took to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sree Simanta Kumar Mandol, 4, son of Bikash Mandol, a resident of Kumrul Village under Joari Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad  (UP) Member Ferdous Ul Alam said Simanta fell into a canal nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members found his floating body on water took to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the UP member added.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy drowned in a ditch in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Haider Hawlader, a resident of  Kanchikata Village under Umedpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdullah was playing their courtyard in the afternoon. Suddenly, he slipped into a ditch adjacent to the house while his relatives were unaware of it.
After searching, the family members found the body on the water and recovered it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 Rohinga people nabbed in Moulvibazar
Narsingdi administration organised a view-exchange meeting on corona situation
Bodies of missing woman, daughter recovered from hole
Covid-19: 112 more people die, 2,856 more infected in 24 districts
BRSM donated two high-flow nasal cannulas to Mohammad Ali Hospital
Death of Covid patients at RMCH increases for shortage of ICU beds
3 electrocuted in two districts
Online haat will help sell sacrificial animals of char farmers: Livestock Minister


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft