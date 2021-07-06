Five minors among six drown in five districts

Six people including five minors drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Natore and Madaripur, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl and a teen-age boy drowned in the upazila of the district on Saturday and Monday.

The minor girl drowned in flood water in the upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lamia Khatun, 8, daughter of Lalchan, a resident of Purba Suryanagar Village under Kalaspar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Lamia along with two other children was going to visit her paternal aunt's house in the area at around 10:30am.

At one stage, she slipped into a roadside ditch filled with flood water.

Later, locals recovered her body.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

In another incident, a mentally-challenged teenage boy drowned in a ditch in the upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Razib, 16, son of Habibullah alias Kala, a resident of Nanni Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Nazim was going to Nanni Bazar from home at around 7:30am amid rain.

At one stage, he slipped into a roadside ditch and went missing there.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the ditch.

Nanni Union Parishad Chairman AKM Mahbubur Rahman Liton confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man drowned in the Jamuna River in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon while fishing.

Deceased Abu Bakr, 34, was the son of Mansur Molla, a resident of Shait Ghar Tewta Village in the upazila.

Tewta Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Quader Jilani said Abu Bakr went to the river to catch fish in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the river and drowned due to the strong currents.

Later, locals rescued him and were taking him to a local hospital but he died on the way, the UP chairman added.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 8, daughter of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Beripotal Village under Kazipur Municipality.

The deceased's family sources said Sadia went missing in a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the pond at noon and took to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sree Simanta Kumar Mandol, 4, son of Bikash Mandol, a resident of Kumrul Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ferdous Ul Alam said Simanta fell into a canal nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found his floating body on water took to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the UP member added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy drowned in a ditch in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Haider Hawlader, a resident of Kanchikata Village under Umedpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdullah was playing their courtyard in the afternoon. Suddenly, he slipped into a ditch adjacent to the house while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the body on the water and recovered it.







