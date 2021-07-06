Video
Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Natore and Laxmipur, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a water body in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 75, wife of late Baban Sarder, a resident of Pashchim Shuktail Village in the upazila.
Sub-inspector (SI) Md Liakat of Gopinathpur Police Investigation Centre in Sadar Upazila said Rokeya Begum was a mentally-imbalanced woman and a bagger.
However, locals spotted the body in the area at around 9:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
She might have fallen into the water body and drowned, the SI added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Boral River in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 27, son of Abu Hanif Sheikh, a resident of Tirail Village.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Rubel went out of the house at dawn, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted his body in a sack in the river at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Baraigram Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdu Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report and filing of a case is underway in this connection.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Raipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Jafar, 32, son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Ward No. Udmara Village under Dakshin Char Ababil Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from the ceiling of a room in a house of the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals suspect that he might have committed suicide over frustration.
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur PS Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


