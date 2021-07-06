80 fined for violating lockdown rules in 3 dists

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 80 people including two teachers Tk 97,000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in three districts- Khulna, Bhola and Naogaon.

KHULNA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Monday fined 17 people Tk 14,600 for breaching Covid-19 safety rules and violating the rules of the ongoing countrywide strict lockdown to prevent coronavirus infection.

Four executive magistrates led the mobile courts while the upazila nirbahi officers and assistant commissioner (AC) (Land) conducted drives in different upazilas of the district.

Police, Anser, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Army personnel were present during the drives, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Md Yousup Ali.

As part of the week-long all-out lockdown enforced by the government from Thursday Khulna City on Monday experienced a strict lockdown with shops and transports closed for seven days as the authorities struggle with a massive surge of the coronavirus in the industrial belt.

Except some private cars and motorcycles, public transports stayed off the city streets except some rickshaws and three wheelers and easy-bikes, said Khulna DC Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Police, Anser, BGB and Army are patrolling across the city and all 10 upazilas to implement the lockdown strictly, the DC added.

BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 61 people Tk 75,400 and sentenced four others to three days in jail for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts conducted drives in different areas in the district from morning till noon and fined the rules breakers the amount.

Members of RAB, Police, Navy, BGB and other law enforcement agencies were also present during the drives.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan confirmed the matter.

He said a total 659 people were fined Tk 5,97,500 and 15 others jailed in different terms in the district in last four days for breaching the lockdown rules.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Two teachers were fined Tk 7,000 in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday on charge of private tuition defying government restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The fined teachers are Awlad Hossain and Polash Hossain.

A mobile court led by AC Land Rashedul Islam fined them the amount.

On information, the law enforcers raided the house of Awlad in Trimohani Bazar and it was seen that he was tutoring 15 to 20 students defying nationwide lockdown. Later, he was fined Tk 5,000.

Meanwhile, Polash Hossain was fined Tk 2,000 when he was tutoring students at a tin-shed room of Raninagar Govt Model Pilot High School.







