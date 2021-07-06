Sacrificial animal growers pass days in tension amid lockdown



A cow-fattening farm at Nandigram. photo: observer

They are in fear that if the lockdown sustains for long, the Eid-ul-Azha bazaars will not be vibrant.

This year's market situation for sacrificial animals - cows, goats and ewes - is different than last year's. In the last year, despite launching online sale amid Covid-19 most animals were selling in person. But this year emphasis is given to online sale. Both traders and buyers are not habituated enough to go online option. They might count irrecoverable losses.

Like previous years, thousands of animals have been reared and fattened in the upazila targeting the Eid-ul-Azha bazaars. According to farming sources, most of the farm owners are passing uncertain time about market situation and response from customers. In this backdrop, they demanded lifting all barriers before the Eid market to get up. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farm owners and general farmers in different areas of the upazila said, at this critical moment of the country, they are in high tension; they have made huge investment in preparing their sacrificial animals. One of them Abdus Salam Ladu of Ronbaghar area in the upazila said, "I have fastened 15 cows for the Eid-ul-Azha bazaar. I am in tension whether these can be sold at fair prices or not. Due to lockdown, the market trend cannot be read out. I am planning to bring the animals to Dhaka markets if transports are available."

Mizanur Rahman of Mathurapur Village said, "In our area, the number of small and medium cows is more than the number of big cows. Besides, many have farmed goats and ewes. I have reared four cows on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. It is very expensive to hold cows for an uncertain time. So I will have to sell my cows, if it is loss-making even. Fodder price is also very high. One cow requires feed of about Tk 150 per day."

Echoing them, Subal Chandra Sarkar of Nagarkandi Village said, the cow-rearing cost is going up due to increased price of fodder; it requires Tk 3,000 to 3,500 to purchase straws of one bigha land; it also costs Tk 45 for buying one kilogram bran, Tk 40 for one kilogram broken rice, Tk 40 for one kilogram mustard cake, and Tk 50 for one kilogram feed. Besides, the rearing cost further goes up for buying different medicines.

Housewife Mina Aktar, wife of Bablu Hossain of Thalta Village, said, "We are in panic amid corona. I have prepared eight goats for sale in Eid-ul-Azha market. I am in concern whether these can be sold at fair prices." Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Arunangshu Mandal said, there are about 21,000 cows and goats in farms and farmers' houses; farm owners and general farmers are waiting for selling their animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He further said, "With the help of field workers, I have uploaded pictures of cows and goats of farmers to online platform for sale".

When cattle selling will start at the haats, there will be veterinary doctors to check health of animals, he added.







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, July 5: Commercial farm owners and general farmers in Nandigram Upazila of the district are in disarray with their sacrificial animals prepared for Eid-ul-Azha, amid strict lockdown and pandemic situation.They are in fear that if the lockdown sustains for long, the Eid-ul-Azha bazaars will not be vibrant.This year's market situation for sacrificial animals - cows, goats and ewes - is different than last year's. In the last year, despite launching online sale amid Covid-19 most animals were selling in person. But this year emphasis is given to online sale. Both traders and buyers are not habituated enough to go online option. They might count irrecoverable losses.Like previous years, thousands of animals have been reared and fattened in the upazila targeting the Eid-ul-Azha bazaars. According to farming sources, most of the farm owners are passing uncertain time about market situation and response from customers. In this backdrop, they demanded lifting all barriers before the Eid market to get up. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farm owners and general farmers in different areas of the upazila said, at this critical moment of the country, they are in high tension; they have made huge investment in preparing their sacrificial animals. One of them Abdus Salam Ladu of Ronbaghar area in the upazila said, "I have fastened 15 cows for the Eid-ul-Azha bazaar. I am in tension whether these can be sold at fair prices or not. Due to lockdown, the market trend cannot be read out. I am planning to bring the animals to Dhaka markets if transports are available."Mizanur Rahman of Mathurapur Village said, "In our area, the number of small and medium cows is more than the number of big cows. Besides, many have farmed goats and ewes. I have reared four cows on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. It is very expensive to hold cows for an uncertain time. So I will have to sell my cows, if it is loss-making even. Fodder price is also very high. One cow requires feed of about Tk 150 per day."Echoing them, Subal Chandra Sarkar of Nagarkandi Village said, the cow-rearing cost is going up due to increased price of fodder; it requires Tk 3,000 to 3,500 to purchase straws of one bigha land; it also costs Tk 45 for buying one kilogram bran, Tk 40 for one kilogram broken rice, Tk 40 for one kilogram mustard cake, and Tk 50 for one kilogram feed. Besides, the rearing cost further goes up for buying different medicines.Housewife Mina Aktar, wife of Bablu Hossain of Thalta Village, said, "We are in panic amid corona. I have prepared eight goats for sale in Eid-ul-Azha market. I am in concern whether these can be sold at fair prices." Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Arunangshu Mandal said, there are about 21,000 cows and goats in farms and farmers' houses; farm owners and general farmers are waiting for selling their animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.He further said, "With the help of field workers, I have uploaded pictures of cows and goats of farmers to online platform for sale".When cattle selling will start at the haats, there will be veterinary doctors to check health of animals, he added.