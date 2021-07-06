Video
4 dead, 80 missing in Japan mudslide

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

ATAMI, July 5: Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Monday looking for 80 people who were trapped after a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people.
Soldiers and emergency workers used hand-held poles and mechanical diggers in the desperate search, two days after a torrent of earth slammed down a mountainside and through part of the hot-spring resort of Atami in central Japan.
Three people have been confirmed dead, although authorities are struggling to pinpoint the whereabouts of dozens of residents as they scour the wreckage of 130 homes and other buildings that were destroyed.
Pylons were toppled, vehicles buried and buildings tipped from their foundations in the disaster, with aerial footage from the mountaintop showing a stark brown wedge gouged out of the green        hillside.    -AFP



